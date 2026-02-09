Search

Ardour Expands Into Wine Regions

Created by Pranav Arora for THP.News © THP
Australia’s historic Milton Park Bowral reopens as Ardour, offering elevated dining, wellness, and event spaces

Ardour Milton Park Bowral just opened, marking the launch of Salter Brothers Hospitality’s new Ardour Hotels & Estates brand. The opening also signals a fresh chapter for the Southern Highlands property, showcasing a renovation that blends contemporary design with the estate’s historic character.

A Curated Portfolio of Regional Retreats

The Ardour brand is positioned as a collection of immersive luxury retreats across Australia. Later this year, Spicers Guesthouse Hunter Valley in New South Wales and Kingsford The Barossa in South Australia will both join the portfolio under the Ardour banner.

“Ardour is about elevating Australia’s most extraordinary places into destinations of global calibre,” said SBH CEO Tash Tobias. “We’re not simply creating hotels, we’re shaping experiences that celebrate the beauty, culture, and authenticity of each region.”

SBH highlights that demand for experiential, design-led travel in regional Australia is high, and Ardour’s expansion in 2026 will focus on key wine regions where luxury hospitality can meet that interest.

Renovation and New Experiences

Ardour Milton Park Bowral, originally established in 1910, has undergone a transformation across its arrival areas, guestrooms, dining, and social spaces. The design updates bring contemporary allure while preserving the property’s historic soul.

The reopening introduces two signature dining destinations: Horderns and The Polo Bar, which features a dedicated charcuterie room. A spa and wellness offering, Èliva Bowral, is planned to open shortly. Guests can also enjoy elevated event spaces and curated experiences, aligning with Ardour’s emphasis on immersive, design-led stays.

The Ardour collection is designed to highlight distinctive dining, world-class wellness, and flexible event options, positioning the brand as a next-generation regional hospitality offering.

Related Articles

Hotel Openings
Hyatt Completes Major Secrets Playa Mujeres Renovation

Hyatt Completes Major Secrets Playa Mujeres Renovation

byMakenzie Huff | 08 Jan 2026 |
Secrets Playa Mujeres hotel opening marks Hyatt’s latest hospitality development, featuring updated suites, new Preferred Club, spa enhancements, and dining upgrades...
Read More
Hotel Openings
Aloft brings new hotel to Hongqiao

Aloft brings new hotel to Hongqiao

byMakenzie Huff | 15 Dec 2025 |
Aloft expands in Shanghai with the opening of a new hotel in the West Hongqiao Business District...
Read More
Hotel Openings
hotels Bali

New Regent hotel opens in Bali

byMakenzie Huff | 27 Nov 2025 |
Regent Bali Canggu brings modern luxury to Canggu with stunning ocean views, exceptional dining, and a transformative spa...
Read More

Found this data interesting?

Start a free trial of THP’s database with over 8,500 hotel projects and key contact details.

Sign up

Highlights