Ardour Expands Into Wine Regions

Ardour Milton Park Bowral just opened, marking the launch of Salter Brothers Hospitality’s new Ardour Hotels & Estates brand. The opening also signals a fresh chapter for the Southern Highlands property, showcasing a renovation that blends contemporary design with the estate’s historic character.

A Curated Portfolio of Regional Retreats

The Ardour brand is positioned as a collection of immersive luxury retreats across Australia. Later this year, Spicers Guesthouse Hunter Valley in New South Wales and Kingsford The Barossa in South Australia will both join the portfolio under the Ardour banner.

“Ardour is about elevating Australia’s most extraordinary places into destinations of global calibre,” said SBH CEO Tash Tobias. “We’re not simply creating hotels, we’re shaping experiences that celebrate the beauty, culture, and authenticity of each region.”

SBH highlights that demand for experiential, design-led travel in regional Australia is high, and Ardour’s expansion in 2026 will focus on key wine regions where luxury hospitality can meet that interest.

Renovation and New Experiences

Ardour Milton Park Bowral, originally established in 1910, has undergone a transformation across its arrival areas, guestrooms, dining, and social spaces. The design updates bring contemporary allure while preserving the property’s historic soul.

The reopening introduces two signature dining destinations: Horderns and The Polo Bar, which features a dedicated charcuterie room. A spa and wellness offering, Èliva Bowral, is planned to open shortly. Guests can also enjoy elevated event spaces and curated experiences, aligning with Ardour’s emphasis on immersive, design-led stays.

The Ardour collection is designed to highlight distinctive dining, world-class wellness, and flexible event options, positioning the brand as a next-generation regional hospitality offering.