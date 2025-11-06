Aleph adds Tapestry hotel in Kenya

Aleph Hospitality has signed two more hotels in Africa to its growing managed portfolio on the continent.

The additions are the result of a desire from the global hotel brand groups to build their presence in key African countries. Eyeing the strong growth of populations across the continent, and improving economic conditions in some countries, they want to be part of that journey. Accor, Hilton, Marriott, IHG and Radisson are all keenly investigating opportunities to grow their brands in Africa.

Regional expertise

Aleph is one of the few dedicated hotel management companies with expertise in the region, along with peer Valor Hospitality, which also has a growing presence in Africa. These specialists are ideal partners for the hotel brand groups, as they look to build.

In Kenya, Aleph Hospitality has just signed a contract with Hilton to deliver the country’s first Tapestry Collection hotel. The Ava Hotel Nairobi, currently in development, will open as a part of Hilton’s collection brand. The 91 room property will be located in the city’s Lavington district.

“We are honoured to have been entrusted with the management of Ava Hotel Nairobi, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and proud to introduce Kenya’s first Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel,” said Bani Haddad, founder and managing director of Aleph Hospitality. “We have a close and collaborative relationship with Hilton, and our shared goal is to drive exceptional guest experiences, optimise operations, and create a healthy bottom-line for the owner.”

In a busy month of October 2025, the company also signed its first hotel in Dammam, Saudi Arabia. An 84 room property is being developed by Area Investment and Real Estate Development, and Aleph is supporting the project with brand selection.

Aleph will also be taking on management of the Grand Iva Hotel in Abha, taking it to three properties in Saudi Arabia. The 102 room hotel will be ready to open in January 2026, and will be seeking an international brand partner to support its marketing and development.

Currently, Aleph operates the Four Points by Sheraton in Jeddah, and the Diyar Al Khalidiya hotel in Makkah. The Grand Iva will be its third opening in the country, but its signed pipeline will take the business to 11 hotels across the country.

A decade of focus on the region

In September 2025, Aleph celebrated 10 years in business. During that time, the company has grown its managed portfolio to 50 hotels, open across 39 cities and 23 countries in Africa and the Middle East. Having spent the time introducing the third party hotel management model to a region that was initially slow to appreciate the model, Aleph is now reaping the rewards of that investment.

Earlier in the year, Aleph agreed a transformational deal which will see it take over management of 26 Onoma branded hotels, across 15 African countries. Underlining its plans for further growth, Aleph has said it will open regional offices during 2026 in Abidjan, Cape Town, Casablanca and Nairobi.