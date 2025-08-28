Akoya Hotel partners with Global Destinations India

Reunion Island’s Akoya Hotel & Spa has officially appointed India-based Global Destinations as its sales and marketing representative across the Indian travel trade. This partnership seeks to position Akoya as a preferred luxury destination for Indian honeymooners, families, and MICE groups amid rising demand for long-haul, upscale travel from India.

Strategic expansion into Indian market

Akoya Hotel & Spa, located on the west coast of Reunion Island, offers 104 rooms and suites with ocean or tropical garden views. The resort features an infinity pool, multiple dining options, and the L’Orchidée Spa, which provides wellness therapies based on Ayurveda and local botanical traditions.

According to Joel Narayanin, CEO of Akoya Hotel & Spa, “India is a key market for us, with a growing demand for immersive, long-haul luxury experiences. With Global Destinations as our trusted partner in India, we are confident in reaching the right audiences and inspiring Indian travelers to explore the magic of Reunion through Akoya.”

Meeting traveler expectations

Pranav Kapadia, Founder of Global Destinations, described the resort as “the kind of property Indian travelers dream about—stunning, serene, and rich in experiences. With its French heritage, immersive wellness offerings, and tropical allure, it’s the perfect blend of familiarity and discovery.”

Reunion Island is easily accessible via Mauritius, ensuring convenient travel connections. This, combined with the appeal of French island hospitality, is expected to boost demand among Indian honeymooners, upscale families, and corporate groups.

Global Destinations will focus on promoting Akoya Hotel & Spa to travel agents, tour operators, and corporate clients throughout India, aiming to grow the property’s visibility in this increasingly important market. The partnership also supports Reunion Island’s broader tourism strategy to attract more high-end Indian audiences.

With luxury, wellness, and adventure on offer, Akoya Hotel & Spa has found the perfect partner to extend its reach—proving even paradise needs a little good marketing to keep the magic alive!