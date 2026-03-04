Search

AccorAustel Baoshan Road | China

AccorAustel’s new hotel in Urumqi is set to introduce a modern, tech-driven hospitality experience in the heart of Xinjiang’s business district
hotel developments China

This project is one of many currently tracked across Asia in our hotel project database. It includes key details such as timelines, stakeholders, and project specifications, covering developments from planning to under construction.

