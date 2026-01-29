A New Direction for All-Inclusive Hospitality

Royalton Hotels & Resorts shared its outlook on the future of all-inclusive hospitality during FITUR 2026, outlining how the company plans to evolve the model following its 15th anniversary. The presentation took place at a press conference during the fair and featured Jordi Pelfort, President of Royalton Hotels & Resorts, alongside Daniel Díaz, Executive Vice President, and Jurgen Stutz, Senior Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Distribution.

The discussion centered on how all-inclusive hospitality is shifting toward a more contemporary and flexible experience, shaped by changing traveler expectations and a stronger focus on design, gastronomy, and personalized experiences.

Investing in Renewal and Experience

Royalton Hotels & Resorts currently operates 25 resorts across 8 brands in 8 Caribbean destinations. As part of its next growth phase, the company has launched a multi-million-dollar investment program focused on renovating key properties throughout the region. The goal is to keep its resorts competitive while reinforcing its presence in the premium and luxury all-inclusive segments.

Significant renovation projects are underway in destinations such as Punta Cana and Saint Lucia. In Mexico, Royalton Riviera Cancun and Royalton Hideaway Riviera Cancun have recently reopened following extensive renovations. These updates reflect the company’s view that the all-inclusive model must continuously evolve across product design, culinary offerings, and overall guest experience.

Rather than prioritizing rapid expansion, Royalton emphasized renewing the category itself through clearly differentiated brands that cater to varied travel styles and market needs.

Strategic Markets and Future Growth

Europe was highlighted as a key source market, with Spain playing a particularly important role. Strong air connectivity and growing demand for more specialized all-inclusive experiences have positioned Europe as a strategic focus within Royalton’s commercial strategy.

Mexico remains central to the company’s portfolio, representing its largest global inventory and the only destination where all Royalton brands are present. This position is being strengthened by new developments, including The Reserve at Paraíso de la Bonita, an ultra-luxury suite building that introduces a new expression of high-end all-inclusive hospitality.

Looking ahead, Royalton Hotels & Resorts confirmed continued expansion through long-term partnerships. Upcoming projects include new developments in Mexico, the opening of Royalton Vessence Barbados in mid-2026, and preparations for Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove. The company also introduced Royalton Fan Fest 2026, an immersive concept designed to enhance guest experience during major international football events.