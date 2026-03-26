A Look at Hotel Construction Projects Across Europe

Activity across Europe’s hotel pipeline continues to reflect a mix of new builds, conversions, and refurbishments, with each market taking its own approach. So, let’s look at three countries side by side to see how hotel construction projects are evolving based on local demand, investment priorities, and development conditions.

Hotel Developments in Germany

Upcoming hotels in Germany remain steady, supported by strong domestic travel, major business hubs, and growing general interest. Hotel developments are no longer limited to major cities like Berlin, Munich, or Frankfurt—secondary locations are also seeing increased activity (think Schönefeld or Schleiden, for example).

Across the German market, projects tend to focus on efficiency, long-term performance, and regulatory alignment. This often results in practical design choices, durable materials (a good thing to note for hotel suppliers: the longer-lasting your sofas or bathtubs are, the better), and clearly defined timelines.

According to the THP database, as of today, Berlin alone currently has more than 50 hotel projects in progress, ranging from early planning stages to near completion. In Hamburg, over 40 projects are underway, with more than half offering 100 rooms or more and scheduled to open after January 2027.

For suppliers, success in this market typically depends on early coordination and a solid understanding of planning requirements, making predictability just as important as innovation.

Hotel Developments in Spain

Spain continues to show strong momentum, particularly in resort destinations and lifestyle-driven concepts. Coastal regions and island markets remain especially active, with a clear focus on guest experience and design differentiation.

Data from the THP database shows more than 180 hotel projects in progress across Spain. Over 25 of these are located in Madrid, and more than 85 are positioned as five-star resort developments. Additionally, more than 30 projects are currently in the vision phase, offering suppliers early opportunities to connect with key decision-makers.

Compared to Central Europe, projects in Spain often place greater emphasis on aesthetics, outdoor areas, and flexible layouts—creating opportunities for suppliers with customized or design-led solutions.

Hotel Developments in the United Kingdom

The UK is also a top player in overall development activity, with a significant portion of projects focused on conversions, refurbishments, and extensions. Office-to-hotel transformations and upgrades of existing properties are particularly common in London and other major cities.

As of current data, there are more than 350 hotel projects in progress across the UK. Over 100 of these are conversion projects, alongside more than 70 refurbishments and upwards of 40 extension developments. This highlights a market where redevelopment and repositioning play a central role.

What This Means for Construction Projects

Across these three markets, hotel development is shaped less by a single European trend and more by local priorities. Germany leans toward structured, efficiency-driven builds, Spain emphasizes experience and design, and the UK focuses on adapting existing assets.

For industry professionals, this underscores the importance of flexibility. Approaches, timelines, and product requirements can vary significantly from one country to another—clear evidence that even within Europe, no two hotel markets operate the same way.