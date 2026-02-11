50 Hotels by 2030: Eight Continents

Eight Continents Hotels & Resorts has revealed plans to expand its portfolio to 50 hotels by 2030, strengthening its footprint across India’s pilgrimage, leisure, wildlife, and business travel markets.

The group, which operates Ocho Homes, Hanric, Treetop, and Stamps, develops design-led boutique properties rooted in local heritage. With operations across India, the UK, and East Africa, Eight Continents focuses on experience-led stays that combine distinctive design with contemporary comfort.

Expansion Across Key Destinations

The growth plan targets spiritual centers such as Vrindavan, Ayodhya, Shirdi, and Ujjain. Leisure and wildlife destinations including Udaipur, Gir, Corbett, Varkala, and Jaisalmer are also part of the roadmap. In addition, the group plans to expand into major commercial hubs such as Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, along with select high-potential tier-two cities.

The strategy is supported by domestic travel trends. Pilgrimage tourism has recorded a 19% rise in bookings, while tier-two cities are emerging as important demand centers, driven by infrastructure investment, improved connectivity, and decentralized business activity.

Phased Roadmap to 2030

The expansion will follow a phased market-entry approach aligned with demand maturity and brand positioning.

By 2028, Eight Continents plans to consolidate its presence in structurally strong pilgrimage markets with approximately 10 hotels.

By 2029, the group will add another 10 properties in leisure and nature-led destinations, broadening its revenue base and aligning with growing interest in experiential travel.

, the group will add another 10 properties in leisure and nature-led destinations, broadening its revenue base and aligning with growing interest in experiential travel. By 2030, the portfolio is expected to scale to 50 hotels, supported by targeted entry into metropolitan and business hubs.

Commenting on the plan, Richa Adhia, Managing Director, Eight Continents Hotels & Resorts, said the focus remains on building a balanced and resilient platform “that combines emotion-led luxury with disciplined growth. Each phase of our expansion is designed to strengthen Eight Continents’ positioning as a credible, future-ready national hospitality brand,” she said.

The structured expansion is intended to reinforce the group’s position in high-growth destinations while maintaining a design-led, brand-driven development model.