Wyndham to introduce two new brands to India

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has signed a strategic partnership that will see its La Quinta and Registry Collection brands introduced to India and surrounding country markets.

The alliance will bind Wyndham and local partner Cygnett Hotels & Resorts to a working relationship that aims to deliver over 60 hotels during the next decade. The plans are to grow the brands not just in India, but also in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

An upper midscale arrival in India

La Quinta is expected to grow across those country markets with Cygnett identifying a mix of new construction projects, and existing hotels ripe for conversion to trading under an international brand flag. The first properties are expected to open before the end of 2026.

Dimitris Manikis, president, EMEA, at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts commented: “This partnership is the next chapter in Wyndham’s Eurasia growth story, with India as a key strategic market that we’ve grown alongside for decades.”

La Quinta is a brand that Wyndham acquired in 2018, taking on a business with more than 900 hotels. Originally launched in the US in 1968, La Quinta was more recently owned by private equity investor Blackstone, prior to Wyndham taking control. Considered an upper-midscale brand, hotels have a simple, fuss-free interior design aimed at those seeking good value accommodation on the move.

While substantially a US-oriented brand, there have been steps to grow La Quinta internationally. Currently, the brand is growing a presence in China, New Zealand, eastern Europe and the UAE, as well as adjoining US neighbours Mexico and Canada.

At the same time, Wyndham and Cygnett will look to launch the Registry Collection into India. The idea is to co-brand properties, which will list under Wyndham’s Registry portfolio while also bearing Cygnett’s new luxury brand, Anamore.

In contrast to La Quinta, Registry is a much smaller, luxury brand that features a “handpicked collection of luxury hotels and resorts” brought together under a collection brand that celebrates individuality. Still in its early stages of growth, Registry Collection currently features nine hotels, in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Brazil, the US, and Antigua.

Manikis said of his partner company: “Cygnett shares our commitment to sustainable, long-term growth, while meeting the rising demand from travellers seeking experiences that blend comfort, authenticity, and excellence. We’re introducing elevated stays across the full spectrum from stylish, quality hotels to distinctive luxury escapes, bringing Wyndham’s world-class brands to even more sought-after destinations across the region.”

Building on a growing pipeline

As of mid 2025, Wyndham has a combined portfolio of over 70 operating hotels across the markets of India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal. The group is already developing several properties across other brands from its portfolio, such as the Wyndham Grand Resort Jaipur Amer, and the Wyndham Grand Udaipur Fateh Sagar Lake, which is close to opening.

Projects are also under way for the Wyndham Garden and Ramada brands across India. And in Nepal, the group will open the 80 room Ramada by Wyndham Itahari Pashupati Marg in late 2025.