WMF Professional Coffee Machines wins prestigious German Brand Award for the WMF espresso NEXT campaign

A thoroughly successful campaign

Described as a ‘graceful performance’, showcasing a combination of ‘technical perfection’ and ’emotional impact’, as well as a ‘consistent integration of visual and content-driven messaging’, the jury’s verdict of this year’s German Brand Award is clear: the ‘Coffee culture’s new choreography, perfect repeatability turned into art ‘ campaign for the market launch of the WMF espresso NEXT not only creates a consistently harmonious and sophisticated brand presence, but also excels through its strategic clarity and powerful execution. This makes it the official winner in the “Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation – Brand Communication – 360° Campaign” category. The award-winning campaign was developed and implemented by WMF Professional Coffee Machines in collaboration with the German advertising agency Panama.

Coffee culture’s new choreography

With its global campaign, WMF Professional Coffee Machines is spotlighting its state-of-the-art WMF espresso NEXT portafilter machine. Olympic athlete Margarita Kolosov stages the machine as a veritable showpiece with a dance performance whose precise, flowing movements reflect the machine’s perfectly repeatable processes. Axel Fähnle, Head of Marketing Germany WMF Professional Coffee Machines, explains: ‘Choreography is a process, and perfection is achieved when every step and sequence is performed flawlessly time and time again. In this way, our campaign combines coffee art, technology and emotions in a completely new way. We are delighted that this unconventional approach has now been recognized with the prestigious German Brand Award.’ Sonja Koscuk, Market Activation Manager Germany, adds: ‘WMF espresso NEXT combines the high art of traditional barista craftsmanship with the advantages of modern fully automatic machines. We knew that to authentically convey this unique combination, we needed an equally special, emotionally powerful communication approach. With this in mind, we implemented a stringent approach across all touchpoints, from the website to events and trade fairs — most recently at the German trade show Internorga 2025.”

An eye-catching award

The German Brand Award is one of the most widely recognized marketing awards in the German-speaking world, attracting increasing international attention. The winning category, ‘Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation’, honors outstanding campaigns, concepts, and strategies. This year’s awards ceremony took place alongside the German Brand Convention on 26 June 2025 in Berlin. All of the award-winning entries can be viewed at https://www.german-brand-award.com/.

About WMF

For over 170 years, WMF has been dedicated to achieving the perfect balance of design, functionality and quality. In its field, WMF Professional Coffee Machines is one of the world’s leading suppliers, and it aims to be first choice worldwide for professional coffee solutions. The “Made in Germany” quality seal guarantees premium products and innovative strength combined with the highest performance and reliability. As a result, WMF Professional Coffee Machines offers just the right concept for every business model in the coffee sector – from high-performance fully automatic machines for coffee specialities and filter machines right through to semi-automatic portafilters and innovative digitalisation concepts. Moreover, national and international customers alike benefit from high-quality consulting and service, based on the largest in-house service organisation for professional coffee machines in Europe. In 2016, the WMF brand became part of the French Groupe SEB.

About SEB Professional

As part of Groupe SEB, SEB Professional is a global leader in beverage equipment solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that meet the evolving needs of the foodservice industry. From coffee to fresh juice, our portfolio of brands (WMF, Schaerer, Curtis, La San Marco and Zummo) sets the standard for quality, performance, and sustainability. Since our inception, our mission has been to leverage the experience of consumers and professionals with cutting-edge technologies that make every cup and drink memorable.