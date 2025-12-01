TUI grows its Africa footprint

German tour group TUI is adding more hotels in Africa, as it builds its leisure destination inventory across the continent.

Through the last months of 2025, the company added seven new hotels to its regional clusters, creating new opportunities to welcome guests for holiday breaks. The clusters recognise the many different attractions of the African continent, and its natural wonders to be enjoyed. The additions mean TUI now has accommodation choices across no less than 106 of its own branded hotels, supported by its own managed airlift.

Building regional clusters

“With the expansion of our hotel clusters in North, West, and East Africa, we are continuing to deliver differentiated holiday experiences in promising growth destinations,” commented Peter Krueger, member of the TUI executive board and CEO of Holiday Experiences. “We remain committed to sustainable development that benefit local communities and enrich our guests’ stays across the continent”.

Four resorts opened across North Africa. In Tunisia, the Mora Sahara Tozeur resort opened, on the edge of the Sahara desert. With 93 rooms and villas, the hotel is in a region combining dramatic desert views with lush palm groves, and a unique local vernacular architecture.

Egypt is seeing major tourism development, across both its urban and coastal destinations, and TUI is playing its part. The TUI Magic Life Redsina Sharm el Sheikh, on the Sinai peninsula, has been refurbished and is now welcoming guests to its 521 rooms, just a few steps away from the beach. Guests can enjoy a water park, swim-up pools and a diving school.

TUI’s joint venture partner JAZ Hotel Group has added two new properties. JAZ Royal Palmariva is on the beach in Makadi Bay, with 505 rooms and villas. Also new to the market is JAZ Palmariva Beach, with 339 rooms and located on the shore of Madinat Makadi.

Additions to the West African cluster include the launch of TUI Blue Tamala, in The Gambia. This 140 room hotel is adults-only, and opens onto a private beach with its own bar and a range of sports facilities.

And two new resort properties are due to open in Tanzania, both designed as adults-only retreats. The five star Jaz Amaluna will offer accommodation in 211 guest rooms, which include choices of suites or swim-up rooms. And ready for opening in early 2026 will be Riu Palace Swahili, featuring more than 500 rooms, with seven restaurants, eight bars, a full programme of guest entertainment, plus three infinity pools.

Africa remains a key growth region

With these additions, TUI now counts 106 hotels across Africa, totalling more than 34,000 rooms and nine country choices for guests seeking a vacation with a different feel. With such a broad choice of destinations, it is clear that Africa’s tourism offering has plenty of space for further development, in the coming years.

The TUI Group business as a whole continues to go from strength to strength, recently revealing the business beat guidance for its full year 2025 performance. Underlying EBIT was up 12.6% year on year, to EUR1,459 million – with growth substantially supported by strong performances from the group’s hotels and resorts, and its cruise division.