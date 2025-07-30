Tom Dixon will be a keynote speaker at interihotel BCN25

The event, which will once again have Roca as a Global Sponsor, will bring together more than 12.000 professional visitors and will include the participation of 300 exhibiting brands and 180 international speakers, including leading design, architecture and interior design studios. It has thus established itself as the essential meeting point for hospitality design professionals.

An international benchmark event

With a track record of innovation, functionality and unique style, Tom Dixon has become an icon of contemporary design. His studio, specializing in furniture, lighting and accessories, has offices in London, Milan, Hong Kong, New York, Tokyo and Shanghai.

His pieces, deeply inspired by his British roots and recognized for their innovative use of materials and techniques, are part of the collections of museums such as the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, the MOMA in New York and the Pompidou Center in Paris.

His talk at interihotel, scheduled for October 22, will be an unmissable event for architects, interior designs, brands and hotel operators.

Keynote speakers and topics

Cultural encounters (October 21)

Cristina Carulla, Catalan designer recognized for her work in hotel projects; Álvaro Catalán de Ocón, winner of the National Design Award 2023; and Julien Sebban, French designer and architect and founder of the Uchronia studio, will participate in the first day of interihotel.

The first day will explore how each hospitality project is an opportunity to tell a local story with a global language, preserving the identity of a destination, reinterpreting traditions and connecting with the visitor through authenticity.

Sustainable encounters (October 22)

Tom Dixon, Mesura studio (published in Wallpaper, Dezeen or Architectural Digest), the duo Space Copenhagen and Núria Moliner, architect, communicator and presenter at RTVE and TV3, will take the stage on the second day.

They will talk about design that not only welcomes, but also cares, showing how materials and business strategies can generate positive environmental and social impact, driving a more conscious and responsible industry.

The business of encounters (October 23)

Andrés Reisinger, a digital artist who blurs the barriers between the physical and virtual worlds; the We Are Ona collective, which fuses haute cuisine, art and interior design; and the B720 studio, author of projects such as the Torre Agbar and the Mercat de Sant Antoni in Barcelona.

The theme will focus on design as strategy, analyzing how collaborations between designers, hoteliers and investors are redefining business models and unlocking new opportunities.

More than lectures: workshops and experimentation spaces

In addition to the conference agenda in the Agora space, interihotel will feature simultaneous activities:

Atelier : practical workshops on ceramics, crafts or sustainability with Maria Lillo (Melon Breakers), Ana Illueca , Sagarminaga Atelier , Adriana Sanz (Inèdit), Mar Gausachs or Ulises Studio .

: practical workshops on ceramics, crafts or sustainability with (Melon Breakers), , , (Inèdit), or . Lounge: debates with collaborating entities and the round tables of the Dialogues, which will bring together brands and design studios.

AMBIT Cluster‘s Interiors Living Lab will be materialized in several proposals:

Concept Rooms Lab: pilot spaces such as a room inspired by Mercer Hotels (design by Isabel López Vilalta ) and an outdoor concept bar inspired by Medplaya (design by PhiBa Architecture ) .

pilot spaces such as a room inspired by (design by ) and an outdoor concept bar inspired by (design by ) Xperience Lab : cutting-edge technologies applicable to interior design.

: cutting-edge technologies applicable to interior design. Materials Lab (curated by Matter Group): sustainable and healthy materials.

Craft Lab (novelty): an exhibition curated by Tachy Mora with unique handcrafted pieces that connect the hotel with the local culture.

Roca, leader in solutions for the bathroom space, repeats as Global Sponsor of interihotel, reinforcing a collaboration aimed at promoting the future of hospitality design.