Tanzania’s Tourism Sector Rebounds

Tanzania’s tourism market has rebounded strongly, and with success has come an impetus from major hotel brands to build a presence in the country.

International visitor numbers grew to 2.14 million in 2024, according to tourism minister Ashatu Kijaji, up from less than 923,000 as recently as 2021. Successful marketing has been targeted at European and North American visitor audiences. Domestic visitor numbers are up, too, reflecting improved economic spending power within the country, better infrastructure and government promotional campaigns.

A Focus on Creating Broader Options

While final figures for 2025 have yet to be added up, Kijaji said volumes for 2025 were up around 9%, indicating a continuing momentum for the country. Tourism currently contributes around one quarter of Tanzania’s foreign exchange earnings, and around 17.2% of its GDP. As a result, the sector is also a major employer too.

Marriott opened its Mapito Safari Camp in autumn 2025, with the property joining its Autograph Collection. The exclusive destination has just 16 tented suites. It is also working on delivering the 30 room JW Marriott Serengeti Lodge, opening during 2026. Also in the Serengeti, Kempinski is planning its Longosa Lodge, a 75 room luxury retreat which will open in autumn 2027.

Most of the current tourism revenue is around the provision of wildlife safari holidays, which government ministers are looking to diversify away from. Opportunities exist to grow the holiday sector on the country’s Indian Ocean coast and islands, encourage meetings and events, and build ecotourism options.

In the country’s former capital, Dar es Salaam, upcoming hotel developments include the Serena Tanzania, a 230 room refurbishment by Kenyan operator Serena. Radisson is preparing to open a Radisson Blu hotel and apartments, with the hotel occupying the top 14 floors of a 33 storey tower in the city. The 196 room property is due to open in autumn 2026.

According to the W Hospitality annual report on hotel development across Africa, the Tanzania market had a pipeline measured in early 2025 at 3,432 rooms, putting the country in ninth place across the continent. The figure recognises 29 live hotel projects in the country, with an average room count of 118.

Developments on Zanzibar

The island of Zanzibar, just off the country’s coast, is a focus of significant hotel development activity. Upcoming projects include the Canopy by Hilton Zanzibar, along with resorts for Four Seasons and Le Meridien, both well under way. Minor Hotels is also planning an Anantara branded hotel, with local partner Infinity Developments responsible for delivering the 100 room new build.

Also coming to Zanzibar is the first hotel in East Africa for Iberostar. The 360 room Iberostar Selection Muyuni Beach will open in late 2026. Swiss-Belhotel is also coming to the island, planning to open the 125 room Swiss-Belresort Zanzibar. Marriott is also looking to add to its presence in the region, with a hotel signed to its Tribute Portfolio.