Sustainable rebranding with style: Mercure Zurich City with a new look

Urban district in transition

The Zurich-Altstetten district is currently undergoing a remarkable transformation process. Once characterized by industry and commerce, it is increasingly developing into a modern place to live and work. An impressive sign of this change is the striking “Vulcano” building complex built in 2015 at Vulkanstrasse 110. This architectural landmark consists of three elegantly arranged residential towers that rise up from a base building with light-flooded courtyards. The innovative design of the shimmering black high-rise ensemble comes from the renowned star architect Dominique Perrault from Paris and embodies modern architecture in its highest form. The Vulcano also meets the strict MINERGIE-PECO® and greenproperty gold standards, which impressively underlines the high standards of energy efficiency and sustainability.

Architectural interior design

BRUMANN’s design concept places a special focus on the local architecture and transfers modern architectural elements that flow seamlessly from the exteror to the interior. Geometric shapes such as lines and circles, monolithic constructions as well as linear structures and organic forms characterize the overall appearance of the hotel. The color palette reflects this connection to the city by combining urban grays and blacks with vibrant colorful accents of the old town, merging into a clear, contemporary interpretation. This balance is particularly impressive on the “Local Wall”. The two-tone design, in which hints of black, cooled lava contrast harmoniously with the natural, flowing movements of the reddish wall area, immediately conveys the dynamism and energy of the location to every visitor. This is also evident in the lobby or bar area, for example, where curved wall or corrugated metal panels are used. The same applies to the bar, where wallpaper with a color gradient and curved, organic lines creates a dynamic sense of movement. “The Mercure Zurich City exemplifies our aspiration to combine authentic hospitality with innovative design and sustainable thinking. Brumann has brought this vision to life with great sensitivity, creating a hotel that not only blends into the urban environment, but also helps to shape it,” says Erik Florvaag, CEO & Managing Partner of The Chocolate in the Pillow Group, assessing the result after the rebranding.

Sustainable design approach

As part of the implementation of the design concept, BRUMANN reused existing furniture in numerous areas. By skilfully combining new materials, modified existing furniture and aesthetic adjustments, it was possible to create an appealing, sustainable and resource-saving overall concept. For example, the bed headboard was retained and redesigned; some of the materials also served as a source of inspiration for the color scheme of the walls. Small changes such as a new panel for the desk frame, a new graphic in the bathroom area or a panel on the back wall of the wardrobe provide additional aesthetic accents. The upcycling was continued in the public areas. The bar was refaced and creates a new dynamic in the room with the new, open bottle rack, which is also continued in the successful mix of existing and new furniture. The coffee station has been redesigned; in the restaurant area, a room divider has been converted into a fireplace. A sustainable approach that offers guests a modern and inviting ambience while conserving resources.

New public area with conference rooms

The newly designed conference area comprises three flexible meeting rooms named after the Zurich districts of Höngg, Oberstrass and Altstetten. Each room has a characteristic coat of arms that emphasizes the connection to the city. In addition, a pre-function area is available as a meet & greet area, which encourages interaction in a pleasant atmosphere. Seating niches offer a comfortable and discreet opportunity for discussions, while the hospitality zone provides for the physical well-being of guests. Two photo collages by local artists in the conference area impressively show the diversity and beauty of Zurich.

The new self-check-in station in the entrance area presents itself as a monolithic element and ensures a smooth arrival process. In addition, a Grab & Go area has been set up to allow visitors to quickly and easily stock up on delicious snacks and drinks. These innovations reflect the Mercure hotel’s focus on convenience and service quality.

Everything from one supplier

Thanks to its broad service portfolio, BRUMANN worked with the client from the outset and together created ideal conditions for a project result on time and on budget through value engineering. “The collaboration with Brumann was characterized by professionalism, creativity and genuine partnership. The result speaks for itself: a well thought-out design concept that plays with the existing resources and breathes new life into the building – in line with our sustainable development strategy,” says Thomas Reichert, Senior Project Manager at The Chocolate on the Pillow Group, summing up the project.