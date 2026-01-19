Studio 6 Accelerates U.S. Growth

G6 Hospitality continued to expand its extended stay footprint in 2025 with the opening of 38 new Studio 6 locations across the United States. The company, which also owns Motel 6, reported that the additions made Studio 6 one of the fastest-growing extended stay brands in the country during the year.

The new properties opened in a mix of major metro and regional markets, including Phoenix, Charlotte, Dallas, Las Vegas, Houston, Oakland, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Richmond, Greenville, and Pasadena, among others. According to the company, the locations were developed through a combination of conversions and new construction, with a focus on markets tied to business travel, workforce mobility, and longer-term stays.

Expansion Driven by Extended Stay Demand

G6 Hospitality said the Studio 6 growth reflects broader trends in the North American lodging sector. Extended stay lodging has continued to gain share as guest stays lengthen and demand grows for cost-effective accommodations that support remote work and extended assignments.

Industry data cited by the company shows that the segment remains strong. JLL’s U.S. Extended-Stay Hotel Outlook 2025 reported Revenue Per Available Room of $78 in 2024, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. The report also noted a year-over-year increase of 232,000 room nights, with overall demand nearing 2019 levels.

G6 Hospitality CEO Sonal Sinha said, “Opening 38 new locations in 2025 demonstrates the brand’s momentum and the confidence our franchise partners place in our extended-stay model. This growth strengthens our ability to serve guests seeking practical, comfortable, and affordable long-term accommodations.”

Franchise Development

The company stated that the Studio 6 expansion aligns with its broader strategy to streamline development, support franchise partners, and scale its brands. As part of that effort, G6 Hospitality added eight new members to its Franchise Development team in 2025. The new hires are responsible for managing development across more than 20 states, including California, Texas, New York, Illinois, and Pennsylvania, with additional hires planned in the coming months.

G6 Hospitality also introduced an updated version of its My6 mobile app. The refreshed app includes AI-driven personalization, dynamic homepage features and customized deal offers based on guest preferences. The company said the enhancements are designed to support booking activity across participating properties as Studio 6 continues to expand.