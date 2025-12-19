Starhotels expands into Switzerland

One of Italy’s leading hotel management groups, Starhotels, has signed to extend its portfolio into Switzerland, adding the Collina d’Oro Resort & Spa to its offering to travellers.

The five star hotel is close to Lugano, and has 44 rooms including 28 suites. The property includes a substantial spa and fitness centre, plus a restaurant that puts Mediterranean tastes to the fore. It is set in more than 25 hectares of parkland, with the Alps at its back and the lake in front.

Building the Collezione brand

The hotel will become part of the Starhotels Collezione brand, meaning that it retains its distinctive personality, and will continue to be managed by H-Food, the company behind HCH SA. Starhotels will support the property by providing sales, marketing and communication, revenue management, and will integrate the asset into its booking and loyalty system.

“We are delighted to bring Starhotels to Switzerland for the first time through this new commercial agreement,” says Elisabetta Fabri, Starhotels’ President and CEO. “This initiative enhances our expertise in high-end hospitality and confirms Starhotels’ role as a leading hub for excellence, attracting properties that seek a solid, skilled, and reliable partner for growth.”

Alongside its Starhotels Collezione, the group also operates a string of hotels under the Starhotels Premium brand. Many of these are in city centre locations, in destinations such as Bergamo, Bologna, Florence, Genoa, Milan, Naples, Parma, Rome, Saronno and Turin. Welcoming both business and leisure guests, they deliver the same high standards of service, with a contemporary style.

Another recent addition to the Starhotels Collezione has just opened in Florence, Italy. There, the Teatro Luxury Apartments are a conversion that has delivered 156 luxury apartments, which Starhotels will be renting on both short term and long term bases. The property also includes a gym, spa and co-working spaces, revitalising and reusing buildings dating from the 1860s.

Summer 2025 also saw Starhotels launch the Hotel Gabrielli in Venice, following a comprehensive renovation. The luxury five star hotel sits within the bones of a 14th century palazzo, and evokes the feel of a Grand Tour hotel. The hotel has one of the largest private gardens in Venice, and promises guests sweeping views across the lagoons.

A secure future

And on the Mediterranean coast at Forte del Marmi, Starhotels is working on a refurbishment of the Hermitage hotel. The 69 room luxury property is due to reopen in the second quarter of 2026.

With over 30 hotels and 4,300 rooms across Italy, and now further into Europe, Starhotels remains privately owned. It is poised for further growth, having agreed a refinancing in May 2025. A portfolio of banks including BNL BNP, BPER, BPM, Crédit Agricole, MPS, and Unicredit, agreed to support a EUR350 million, ten year loan to back the business. The funds replace an earlier loan due to mature in 2027, giving Starhotels long term confidence to grow. The company plans to add further new hotels either by acquisition, or by signing management agreements.