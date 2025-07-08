Search

Smart, Sleek, and Guest-Ready: The Teledex Phone Line

Image © Cetis Inc
Teledex, a leading hotel phone brand by Cetis, offers a comprehensive range of analog and VoIP guestroom phones across seven product lines—each designed to meet the needs of modern hospitality environments with features like USB charging, compact design, and customizable faceplates.

Cetis, Inc., a global leader in hospitality communication, continues to set industry standards with Teledex™ — the world’s leading hotel phone brand. With seven versatile product families, Teledex delivers tailored telephone solutions for any property environment, ranging from space-saving analog units to feature-rich VoIP cordless sets.

1. Nugget Series
Designed for compact spaces and tighter budgets, the Nugget Series offers single-line analog corded phones with ADA-compliant handset volume boost, raised red message-waiting indicators, flash and redial, and customizable paper faceplates. Models can be desk- or wall-mounted, ideal for budget-conscious hotels.

Image © Cetis Inc

2. E Series Trimline
The micro-footprint E Series brings “small is the new big” philosophy to a variety of hospitality businesses from guest rooms to cruise cabins. Available in single- and two-line, analog and VoIP configurations, E Series phones are 40% smaller than standard units yet offer full functionality including speakerphone, flash, redial, mute, wall- or desk-mount options, and hearing-aid compatibility. 

Image © Cetis Inc

3. Diamond (D) Series
The modern Diamond Series combines sophisticated design with hotel-grade performance. Available in single- and two-line models, analog or VoIP, features include speakerphone, up to ten guest service keys, dual USB charging ports, ADA handset volume boost, message-waiting lamps, hold and mute keys, and electronic call conferencing.

Image © Cetis Inc

4. M Series
M Series reinvents guest room telephones with a contemporary aesthetic and integrated USB charging capabilities. Guests can charge devices while using calls on single- or two-line analog, VoIP, corded or cordless models — including RediDock wireless handsets for convenience. 

Image © Cetis Inc

5. I Series
The I Series offers a broad selection of analog and VoIP configurations in corded, cordless, and trimline options. With clean styling, customizable faceplates, hearing-aid compatibility, and both single- and two-line models, I Series units cater to mid- to high-tier properties. 

Image © Cetis Inc

6. Opal Series
Opal Series provides further analog and VoIP options in both corded and cordless formats — ideal for properties seeking additional form factors and price points.

About Teledex & Cetis
Teledex pioneered hotel phones featuring programmable service keys and customizable faceplates. Since becoming part of Cetis in 2010 — alongside TeleMatrix® and Scitec® brands — Teledex has continued pushing innovation in analog and VoIP hospitality communications. 

With its full suite of phone families — from the ultra-compact E Series to the high-tech M Series — Teledex empowers hoteliers to provide guests with reliable, stylish, and modern communication tools. To explore product options or request a quote, visit cetisgroup.com or teledex.com.

Known since 1985 for Teledex, Telematrix, and Scitec brand guest phones, Cetis now also covers all your appliances and hotel print needs.

