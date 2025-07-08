Smart, Sleek, and Guest-Ready: The Teledex Phone Line

Cetis, Inc., a global leader in hospitality communication, continues to set industry standards with Teledex™ — the world’s leading hotel phone brand. With seven versatile product families, Teledex delivers tailored telephone solutions for any property environment, ranging from space-saving analog units to feature-rich VoIP cordless sets.

1. Nugget Series

Designed for compact spaces and tighter budgets, the Nugget Series offers single-line analog corded phones with ADA-compliant handset volume boost, raised red message-waiting indicators, flash and redial, and customizable paper faceplates. Models can be desk- or wall-mounted, ideal for budget-conscious hotels.

Image © Cetis Inc

2. E Series Trimline

The micro-footprint E Series brings “small is the new big” philosophy to a variety of hospitality businesses from guest rooms to cruise cabins. Available in single- and two-line, analog and VoIP configurations, E Series phones are 40% smaller than standard units yet offer full functionality including speakerphone, flash, redial, mute, wall- or desk-mount options, and hearing-aid compatibility.

Image © Cetis Inc

3. Diamond (D) Series

The modern Diamond Series combines sophisticated design with hotel-grade performance. Available in single- and two-line models, analog or VoIP, features include speakerphone, up to ten guest service keys, dual USB charging ports, ADA handset volume boost, message-waiting lamps, hold and mute keys, and electronic call conferencing.

Image © Cetis Inc

4. M Series

M Series reinvents guest room telephones with a contemporary aesthetic and integrated USB charging capabilities. Guests can charge devices while using calls on single- or two-line analog, VoIP, corded or cordless models — including RediDock wireless handsets for convenience.

Image © Cetis Inc

5. I Series

The I Series offers a broad selection of analog and VoIP configurations in corded, cordless, and trimline options. With clean styling, customizable faceplates, hearing-aid compatibility, and both single- and two-line models, I Series units cater to mid- to high-tier properties.

Image © Cetis Inc

6. Opal Series

Opal Series provides further analog and VoIP options in both corded and cordless formats — ideal for properties seeking additional form factors and price points.

About Teledex & Cetis

Teledex pioneered hotel phones featuring programmable service keys and customizable faceplates. Since becoming part of Cetis in 2010 — alongside TeleMatrix® and Scitec® brands — Teledex has continued pushing innovation in analog and VoIP hospitality communications.

With its full suite of phone families — from the ultra-compact E Series to the high-tech M Series — Teledex empowers hoteliers to provide guests with reliable, stylish, and modern communication tools. To explore product options or request a quote, visit cetisgroup.com or teledex.com.