Noble Adds 14 Extended-Stay Hotels

Noble Investment Group has added another big move to its busy start of the year, acquiring a 14-property portfolio of WoodSpring Suites hotels spread across high-growth U.S. markets. According to the Atlanta-based firm, these recently developed assets offer strong operational performance and were purchased at prices “meaningfully below” replacement cost.

Expanding a Long-Term Play

“This portfolio underscores our ability to efficiently scale differentiated operating strategies through disciplined underwriting and off-market execution,” said Dustin Fisher, principal and head of acquisitions at Noble. He added that the hotels, with “minimal near-term capital requirements and a strong operating foundation,” are well set up to deliver consistent long-term performance through Noble’s platform.

The acquisition continues Noble’s momentum in building its branded long-term accommodations platform. In 2025 alone, the company picked up two major portfolios—51 Courtyard by Marriott hotels in October and 35 Sonesta Simply Suites properties in early December. The firm also acquired a 16-hotel WoodSpring Suites portfolio earlier in 2025 and has broken ground on several StudioRes by Marriott properties, including a new opening in Newnan, Georgia.

Focused Growth Through the Cycles

Noble’s push into the extended-stay space reflects a broader conviction in its resilience. Fisher has noted that while the U.S. macroenvironment can be choppy, the types of markets the company targets see less volatility. That disciplined market selection helped Noble close $600 million in hotel acquisitions in 2025, with another $450 million under agreement by year’s end.

The latest WoodSpring Suites deal highlights Noble’s strategy of finding value “at any point in the cycle.” With its continued appetite for off-market opportunities and a knack for spotting undervalued assets, Noble looks ready to keep the acquisitions coming.