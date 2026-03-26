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Meliá Targets 3,000 Rooms in Tunisia

hotel projects Tunisia
Meliá Tunisia © Meliá Hotels
Meliá Hotels International enters Tunisia with a five-property expansion in partnership with MHG, starting with a new resort in Mahdia

Meliá Hotels International is expanding in the Mediterranean with a new market entry into Tunisia, marking a significant step in its regional growth strategy. The hotel group will introduce five properties in partnership with Management Hospitality Group (MHG), with a target of reaching 3,000 rooms in the country by 2030.

The rollout begins in 2026 with the opening of a 307-room resort in Mahdia under the Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand. Located along a prime coastal stretch, the property represents the first phase of a broader development plan. Four additional hotels are scheduled to open between 2027 and 2029 in Tabarka, Monastir, Djerba, and Tunis City. These properties will operate under the Sol, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, and Gran Meliá brands.

Strategic Partnership Drives Expansion

Meliá’s entry into Tunisia is built on its collaboration with Management Hospitality Group, a regional platform focused on hotel development and operations across Mediterranean destinations, particularly in North Africa. MHG is part of a joint venture between AllianceOne Group and Voyages 2000, bringing local market expertise and established operational capabilities.

The partnership combines Meliá’s global brand and management experience with MHG’s regional knowledge, especially in distribution and tour operations. This alignment is designed to strengthen commercial reach, support operational efficiency, and unlock new opportunities in Tunisia’s growing tourism sector.

A key component of the strategy involves repositioning existing hotel assets through targeted investments. These upgrades aim to align properties with international standards associated with Meliá’s brands, improving their competitiveness and appeal, particularly among European travelers.

Focus on Growth and Destination Development

Meliá’s expansion comes at a time when Tunisia’s tourism industry is experiencing sustained growth, attracting more than 11 million visitors annually. The country is also shifting toward a more diversified and quality-focused tourism model.

Gabriel Escarrer, Chairman and CEO of Meliá Hotels International, said, “We believe in destinations with strong potential for transformation, where we can contribute our expertise in hotel repositioning. Together with first-class partners such as MHG, we aim to support the development of a tourism offering with greater added value, aligned with evolving trends in quality, sustainability, and destination diversification.”

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