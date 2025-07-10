Megaworld links with Accor to transform portfolio

French hotel group Accor is to build its presence in the Philippines market, by working on a rebrand with local partner Megaworld Hotels & Resorts.

The move will see Megaworld boost its portfolio by adding the power of Accor’s branding to its hotels, which currently operate under local brands. An initial agreement between the two companies will see Megaworld’s Belmont Hotel Mactan undergo a transformation, relaunching towards the end of 2025 as Mercure Mactan Cebu.

International reach, local appeal

The 550 room hotel sits within Megaworld’s major mixed use township, a project that includes apartments, retail, office buildings, a beachfront and the Mactan Expo conference centre. While in future coming under the Mercure brand, the property will retain its Filipino feel, with interior decor nodding to local style and culture.

“We are accelerating the growth of our Premium, Midscale & Economy (PM&E) Division with a focused strategy to expand in sought-after destinations across Asia,” said Andrew Langdon, chief development officer for Accor in Asia. “The Philippines remains a vital market for us, and the signing of Mercure Mactan Cebu is fully aligned with our ambition to meet the growing demand for hotels that serve both leisure and business travellers, driven by the continued rise of bleisure travel.”

One reason for focusing efforts on growth in the Philippines, is due to the strength of the country’s tourism market, which has bounced back strongly after the pandemic. In 2024, it delivered record volumes and is set to go even further in 2025, according to predictions from the World Travel & Tourism Council.

With 13 hotels and 8,500 keys in the country, Megaworld is one of the largest hotel operators in the Philippines. Its portfolio includes local brands Savoy, Richmonde and Belmont. The group’s efforts to ensure the inclusivity of all travellers led to it recently being awarded the accolade of “Muslim-Friendly Hotel Chain” at the Halal in Travel Awards.

The group has several more hotel properties in development across the country, and in late 2025 will open its LET Westside Integrated Resort in Manila. This will feature a hotel with casino, creating a new leisure destination in the city.

Also in the development pipeline is the Savoy Hotel Palawan, a 306 room property expected to launch in early 2028. In Bacolod, it is building the 300 room Kingsford Hotel Bacolod.

Accor builds its Philippines portfolio

Accor is no stranger to partnering with local companies in the Philippines, to boost its presence in the market. In early 2024, it agreed a similar deal with Tytans Properties and Development, a company based in Cebu, to take over management of the Pullman Mactan Cebu Hotel & Residences.

During the same year, Accor launched its Ibis Styles brand into the Philippines, opening Ibis Styles Manila Araneta City. The 286 room property sits within a brightly decorated tower, featuring bold artworks throughout its interior.