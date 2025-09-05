Marriott refreshes Fairfield brand for China

Marriott has revealed an update for its Fairfield by Marriott hotel brand, with a tweak that will improve the brand’s attractiveness to Chinese guests.

The refreshed brand lozenge will now feature Chinese lettering that also emphasises the link of Fairfield to its Marriott master brand. Within the hotels there are changes, too – emphasising Fairfield’s design, functionality and service.

A brand refresh with three elements

Design changes are focused on three areas. The “living room” is the open public area of the hotel, and here the design retains iconic features such as a fireplace for the country manor feel, while delivering a space that copes with use for meetings, working, or relaxing.

Second is the hotel’s restaurant, and here the refresh will see an open kitchen design used as a device for separating food preparation and dining areas. Flexiblity in the design allows for more dining space to be added during times of peak demand.

Third are the guest rooms, which will feature natural wall textures, a wood panelling finish for the TV backdrop, and artwork that is a nod to the Blue Ridge Mountains. The mountains were where the Marriott family lived, and have always featured in some way in the interiors of Fairfield hotels. Rooms will also benefit from a new shower system, plus – ideal for business travellers – an ergonomically designed chair and desk lighting.

It was in 1951 that John Willard Marriott bought Fairfield Farm, and that theme of country hospitality was encapsulated in a hotel brand that launched in 1987 when the first Fairfield Inn opened in Atlanta, Georgia. The brand expanded across the USA, and in 2003 the company took the brand abroad, seeking its first international Fairfield hotels.

By 2017, at the 30th anniversary of the Fairfield brand, the group could count more than 900 hotels, as the Fairfield name grew into new markets in South America and Asia. And by 2019, the brand was firmly established as the second largest in the Marriott group’s stable, reaching over 1,000 hotels open. In 2021, the brand expanded into Europe.

“Since debuting in China eight years ago, Fairfield by Marriott has been widely recognized for delivering a simple, comfortable guest experience and sustainable investment returns,” said Gavin Yu, Marriott’s chief development officer for Greater China.

Building out the brand across China

“This product upgrade enhances the brand’s competitiveness in the select service segment, while the new Chinese name reflects Marriott’s systematic empowerment. We remain committed to expanding Fairfield by Marriott’s footprint across more destinations favoured by travellers.”

The brand already has strong momentum in China, with two new developments shortly to open. Fairfield Inn by Marriott Xinzhou Xinfu has 164 rooms, and should open in autumn 2025, closely followed by the launch of the 200 room Fairfield by Marriott Datong Dongrui, and the even larger 300 room Fairfield by Marriott Deqing.