Marriott launches Outdoor Collection

Marriott Hotels has increased its focus on providing alternative accommodation, with the launch of its new Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy.

The collection builds on existing partnerships, and has added two key new accommodation partners, Postcard Cabins and Trailborn Hotels. And to make sure the new offering gets noticed, Marriott has teamed up with adventurer Dylan Efron to promote a treasure hunt game that will give away millions of Marriott Bonvoy loyalty points.

A growing open air trend

New partner Postcard Cabins has over 1,200 cabins located at 29 sites across the US, while Trailborn Hotels was launched in 2024 and today offers stays at four US hotels, with two more sites already in development. Together with a number of other Marriott assets, they will be marketed as Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors, adding up to a total of more than 450 hotels, around 50,000 homes and villas, plus a wide range of curated experience.

The shift to offering outdoors accommodation, and off-grid stays, built with the big hotel brands through 2024. Observers noted that the groups were reacting to a new consumer vibe, looking for something more than a traditional hotel stay – a shift echoed by the success of platforms such as Airbnb. Hilton announced a partnership with Autocamp, offering stays in Airstream caravans and cabins. Then Hyatt launched an arrangement with Under Canvas, offering luxury camping experiences.

Not to be outdone, Marriott bought Postcard Cabins, formerly Getaway Outposts, at the end of 2024, as it looked to expand its offering of into-the-wild getaways. Now, it has formalised that purchase and integrated it into the Marriott distribution and loyalty system. By purchasing the business, rather than simply agreeing a partnership, Marriott has greater control over the development of its Postcard offering.

“We built Marriott Bonvoy Outdoors to help people, whether that’s cresting a mountain trail, catching the perfect wave, or simply finding quiet under the stars,” said Peggy Roe, chief customer officer at Marriott International.

“With the new Outdoor Collection by Marriott Bonvoy, our curated Marriott Bonvoy Moments, and even playful activations like the Drop Pin Challenge with Dylan Efron, we’re not just offering places to stay, we’re opening doors to experiences that inspire, connect, and stay with you forever.”

The treasure hunt, named the Drop Pin Challenge, has been put together as a fun way for travellers to engage with Marriott and the great outdoors. Those with a sense of adventure can sign up, then head out to track down a pin, scan the code on it, and win Marriott Bonvoy points. At the same time, they’ll enjoy a great day out in fantastic scenery and landscapes.

A new way to experience luxury

Trailborn hotel locations include the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Grand Canyon and a key point on the map for surfers, Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina. The properties combine luxury service and guest rooms with a combination of activities and connections to the local landscape, making for memorable stays.

The experience elements of the new collection have been put together by partner Outside Interactive. The opportunities are massively varied, from hiking the coast in Hawaii to kayaking in the Maldives, or snorkelling in Belize.