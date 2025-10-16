MainStay Suites enters Australian market

Choice Hotels International is launching MainStay Suites in Australia. This will mark the brand’s first expansion outside North America with seven hotels opening across the country, starting with properties in Melbourne, Whyalla, Mackay, and Townsville. With this launch, Choice Hotels International expands its presence in Australia, increasing its portfolio to 163 hotels and 7,487 rooms.

An opportunity for hospitality players

Australia is experiencing a strong demand for extended-stay accommodation, especially across sectors like business, healthcare, government, and construction. MainStay Suites is designed to offer the comfort of apartment-style living with the convenience of a hotel. With features like full kitchens, spacious living areas, laundry facilities, and dedicated workspaces, guests can settle in and stick to their routines.

Pat Pacious, President and Chief Executive Officer at Choice Hotels, said, “This launch supports our growth strategy and international footprint, providing tailored solutions for corporate and government travelers, as well as project-based workers.”

For investors, developers, and hotel suppliers, MainStay Suites offers an opportunity to tap into the fast-growing extended stay market. Whether through new hotel builds or conversions, the brand is backed by Choice Hotels’ robust systems, global reach, and strong local support. The launch of MainStay Suites in Australia is just the beginning—there’s significant potential to grow the brand nationwide as demand for extended stay accommodation continues to rise.

Part of a global growth strategy

This move comes on the heels of significant international growth milestones, including:

A master franchise agreement with SSAW Hotels & Resorts in China, adding over 9,500 rooms to the Ascend Collection, with plans to grow Comfort and Quality brands to 100 properties.

The debut of 22 new Comfort hotels in Japan, expanding the brand’s portfolio to 96 properties across the country.

Continued expansion across the Caribbean and Latin America, including: A partnership with Atlántica Hospitality International in Brazil (70 hotels, over 10,000 rooms). The opening of Radisson Blu Bariloche in Argentina, featuring 80 rooms—32 of which are suites—marking the brand’s entry into the Argentine market and its upscale growth in Patagonia.

The full acquisition of Choice Hotels Canada, transitioning to a direct franchising model and paving the way for accelerated expansion. As of Q2 2025, the Canadian portfolio included 350 hotels and 30,000 rooms, with over 2,500 rooms in the pipeline.

Major expansion in France, nearly doubling its footprint with 50 new Quality Suites hotels, adding 4,800+ rooms and bringing the country’s total to 107 franchised properties.

With more than 150,000 rooms now outside the U.S., Choice Hotels continues to pursue high single-digit international room growth in 2025.