Life Fitness / Hammer Strength to Preview Atmos — Essential Cardio for Hospitality and Multi Unit Housing — at HFA 2026

Life Fitness / Hammer Strength will preview AtmosTM, a new specialized cardio series designed exclusively for hospitality and multi-unit housing environments, at HFA 2026, March 17–18 at the San Diego Convention Center.

The company will be located in Booth 2917, where attendees from the hotel and residential property industries may get a first look at the Atmos treadmill, elliptical and upright bike.

Atmos delivers essential cardio, designed to fit smaller spaces — bringing Life Fitness quality, reliability, and connected performance to the places where people stay, live, and work. Purpose-built for facilities where space, simplicity, durability, and ease of use are critical; the series elevates every guest and resident experience with intuitive, familiar console options that adapt to different workout needs.

“Hospitality and residential environments have different constraints than health clubs — from space and brand standards to ease of use and maintenance expectations,” said Dan Wille, Chief Product Officer, Life Fitness / Hammer Strength. “With Atmos, we focused on what matters most in these settings: essential cardio performance that fits the space, holds up over time, and is ready to support connected experiences as property needs evolve.”

At HFA 2026, hospitality and multi-unit housing industry visitors will be able to preview:

Atmos Treadmill: Essential performance, designed to deliver the trusted Life Fitness running experience. Its proven internal components ensure consistent, responsive performance in limited-space fitness rooms.

Atmos Elliptical: Essential low-impact motion, featuring the signature Life Fitness ellipse motion, which offers smooth, quiet and stable operation in a compact form designed for accessible comfort.

Atmos Upright Bike: Essential cycling, designed for everyday wellbeing, delivering a familiar Life Fitness ride with ergonomic support in a compact form.

Atmos Recumbent Bike – Designed for universal accessibility, it offers essential low-impact cycling with an easy step-through design for broad comfort.

Designed to deliver dependable performance, straightforward operation, and long-term reliability, the Atmos™ cardio series helps properties deliver a gym worth the stay — whether guests are checking in for a night or residents are coming home for the long term.

Also featured: Space-efficient strength solutions

Booth events with media access: St. Paddy’s Day Happy Hour – Tuesday, March 17, 5:00–6:00 p.m. (Booth 2917)

About Life Fitness / Hammer Strength Life Fitness / Hammer Strength has been inspiring the world to work out for more than 55 years. Every day, exercisers in more than 150 countries log more than one million workouts on the company’s connected fitness equipment — proving daily that Life Fitness / Hammer Strength is the world’s workout partner of choice. Headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois, the company manufactures and sells strength and cardiovascular equipment through its iconic Life Fitness and Hammer Strength brands. For more information, visit www.lifefitness.com.