Life Fitness / Hammer Strength Launches the Universal Cable

Life Fitness / Hammer Strength is proud to introduce the Universal Cable, a compact, versatile solution that transforms amenity spaces. Designed to fit multiple training options into small footprints, the Universal Cable empowers properties to deliver premium yet approachable fitness experiences that drive satisfaction and long-term loyalty.

The right fitness amenity can differentiate a property in competitive markets. The Universal Cable helps deliver what guests and residents demand. Space-saving and multifunctional, it replaces multiple bulky machines with one sleek, intuitive solution. Exercisers at every fitness level can walk in, train confidently and leave impressed.

“At Life Fitness / Hammer Strength, we understand that a thoughtfully designed fitness center is more than an extra perk. It’s a key factor in guest and resident satisfaction,” said Jim Pisani, CEO. “The Universal Cable is meticulously engineered to be approachable for beginners and challenge seasoned exercisers, helping properties create welcoming, high-impact fitness spaces that leave a lasting impression.”

PERFORMANCE MEETS INCLUSIVITY

It is one piece of equipment that truly is for every BODY.

The new Universal Cable stands apart from other cable solutions, with features that support both advanced and adaptive training needs. It’s certified to ASTM F3021-17 standards, and all its adjustments are easily accessible. The one-handed vertical and horizontal arm adjustments can position the handles within a wide range (78in/198cm vertical and 89in/226cm horizontal), making it fully accessible to traditional and wheelchairs users.

The Universal Cable’s wide range of arm adjustments supports more strength training variety that better aligns with the body’s natural movement patterns for more effective results. Its smooth, 3:1 resistance ratio delivers dynamic training, which is perfect for athletes, beginners and rehabilitation. Integrated storage keeps attachments within reach, and the optional Life Fitness Connect integration provides access to hundreds of guided exercise examples for endless training variety.

KEY FEATURES

Intuitive Adjustments : Single-handed, lightweight vertical and horizontal adjustments are effortless and easy for anyone to use, regardless of experience or ability.

: Single-handed, lightweight vertical and horizontal adjustments are effortless and easy for anyone to use, regardless of experience or ability. Inclusive and Accessible : The new Universal Cable is certified to ASTM F3021-17 standards for inclusive fitness, supporting a wide range of users – from traditional to wheelchair to single arm users alike – without compromise.

: The new Universal Cable is certified to ASTM F3021-17 standards for inclusive fitness, supporting a wide range of users – from traditional to wheelchair to single arm users alike – without compromise. Improved Biomechanics : The wide range of arm adjustments provide natural body movement.

: The wide range of arm adjustments provide natural body movement. Dynamic 3:1 Cable Ratio : This allows for dynamic functional training.

: This allows for dynamic functional training. Accessible Storage : Versatile cable attachments are within reach to support a wide range of exercises.

: Versatile cable attachments are within reach to support a wide range of exercises. Smart Training Support: The unit is compatible with the Life Fitness Connect System for access to hundreds of guided exercise examples.

AVAILABILITY

The Universal Cable is now available for order. For more information, please visit https://lfn.fit/Universal-Cable.

ABOUT US

Life Fitness / Hammer Strength has been inspiring the world to work out for more than 55 years. The company manufactures and sells strength and cardiovascular equipment through its iconic Life Fitness and Hammer Strength brands. For more information, visit www.lifefitness.com.