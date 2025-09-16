INTERI-OFF IS LAUNCHED, THE PARALLEL PROGRAM TO INTERIHOTEL THAT FILLS BARCELONA WITH SPACE DESIGN EVENTS

Interi-off, the off-site agenda that accompanies interihotel, presents its first program preview. For one week, the Catalan capital will become a stage filled with activities related to interior design and hospitality, open both to event attendees and to all professionals.



INDUSTRY CONFERENCES AND MEETINGS

The starting point is marked by three full-day congresses organized by AMBIT Cluster (organizer of interihotel and interi-off) at the Fira de Barcelona Gran Via Convention Center. Access requires the interihotel accreditation and prior confirmation of attendance. On October 21, the Wellspaces Forum will take place — a forum where neuroarchitecture, neurodesign, and open innovation converge in a cross-disciplinary way, focused on generating real impact in spaces. On October 22, the Future Living Forum 2025 will take over — a congress exploring opportunities in the living sector: flexliving, coliving, and other hybrid forms of hospitality. On October 23, the cycle will conclude with AI Interiors Forum, a professional meeting centered on the impact of Generative Artificial Intelligence on creative processes within the hospitality sector, followed by a practical workshop with special attention to its application in space and experience design.



The program also includes several sector-specific events taking place at Fira Gran Via. Mujeres en Hospitality will host the gathering “Friends of Mujeres en Hospitality”; the Asociación Española de Directores de Hotel (AEDH) will organize an AEDH Experience event, focused on new techniques, strategies, actions, trends, and tools aimed at enhancing traveler experiences; the Col·legi Oficial d’Arquitectes de Catalunya (COAC) will present a preview session on Barcelona World Capital of Architecture 2026, a title granted by UNESCO; and Alianza Hotelera will host the brainstorming session “Co-creating the Hotel Industrialization of the Future”, open to its members and hotel companies in general, to generate ideas to address the new challenges of the hospitality sector.



VISITS, URBAN TOURS & AFTERWORKS



The program will then move out into the city. Three hospitality spaces, awarded with international design prizes, will open their doors for guided tours led by the studios that conceived them — Beriestain Studio, Lázaro Rosa-Violán Studio, and El Equipo Creativo. The three tours will be repeated in the afternoons of October 21, 22, and 23, allowing each attendee to fit them into their schedule.

For those seeking a broader perspective of the city, interi-off has designed three themed tours through the districts of Eixample, El Born, and 22@. Each route will combine architecture, interior design, and landmarks tied to local creativity, ending with a visit to a rooftop.

Brand showrooms, galleries, and design schools are preparing free-access afterworks, short talks, and workshops spread across the city in the evenings, extending the conversation once the interihotel halls have closed.

Image © EIKOM

OPEN CALL FOR EVENT ORGANIZERS

interi-off keeps the call for new events until September 30. Companies, studios, schools, and collectives can submit proposals at interi‑off.com or contacting [email protected].



Contact

Oriol Amat, Communications manager at AMBIT Cluster

[email protected]

+34 647 909 040

About interi‑off

interi-off was launched in 2025 as an off-site program accompanying interihotel. Its mission is to bring the discussion on space design closer to the urban fabric hosting the event and to facilitate direct exchange between professionals in real environments. Additionally, it broadens the focus beyond hospitality design to cover all disciplines and fields related to space design, from residential to commercial and cultural environments.