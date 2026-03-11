Search

Honolulu Hotels Generate $12 Billion Impact

hotels Honolulu
Honolulu, Hawai’i © Zetong Li / Unsplash
A new report finds Honolulu’s hotel industry generates $12 billion in economic activity, driven by hotel operations and billions in visitor spending each year

A new economic impact report released by the American Hotel & Lodging Association and the Hawai’i Hotel Alliance highlights the substantial role Honolulu’s hotel industry plays in the local and national economy.

Conducted by Oxford Economics, the study found that Honolulu hotel operations and visitor spending generate $12 billion in economic activity, support 63,912 jobs, and contribute $1.9 billion in federal, state, and local tax revenue.

Hotels Drive Broad Economic Activity

Beyond lodging, the report details how hotel activity fuels a wide network of businesses across Honolulu. Visitor spending supports restaurants, retail stores, and arts and entertainment venues throughout the city.

Each year, hotel guests spend $6.5 billion locally—about $760 per room night on lodging, dining, shopping, and other activities. Taxes generated by hotel operations and guest spending help fund public services, including schools, infrastructure, and first responders.

Rosanna Maietta, President and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association, said the data underscores how closely the hotel industry is tied to Honolulu’s economic and social fabric. She noted, “When hotels thrive, they create good-paying jobs, support small businesses, and deliver essential tax revenue that benefits every Hawai’i resident. Continued investment and smart policy will continue to fuel that momentum.”

Jerry Gibson, President of the Hawai’i Hotel Alliance, added that hotels support tens of thousands of local workers and source from island-based businesses. He said, “As we continue to grow, strong support for hospitality ensures our local economy remains resilient and ready for the future. Our industry’s success is Hawai’i’s success.”

Key Findings at a Glance

The report outlines the following economic contributions from Honolulu’s hotel industry:

  • $12 billion in total economic activity
  • 18,088 direct hotel jobs supporting $1.4 billion in annual wages
  • $830.9 million in annual federal tax revenue
  • $722.2 million in annual state tax revenue
  • $329.9 million in annual local tax revenue

Honolulu’s hotel market includes 29,112 guest rooms across 93 properties, with nearly 8.6 million hotel room nights sold annually. Looking ahead, 997 additional hotel rooms are currently in development, signaling continued investment in the city’s hospitality sector. For hotel suppliers, these figures point to sustained demand for goods and services ranging from food and beverages, furnishings, and maintenance to technology and other operational support.

Related Articles

Investments
Minor Plans Reit for Selected Hotels

Minor Plans Reit for Selected Hotels

byChris Bown | 06 Mar 2026 |
Minor Hotels has revealed plans to split out some of its owned hotels into a Reit, in a bid to enhance its corporate structure...
Read More
Investments
Hyatt Makes European Disposals

Hyatt Makes European Disposals

byChris Bown | 27 Feb 2026 |
Hyatt has sold hotel assets in Vienna and Tenerife, as it keeps to a promise to dispose of assets, while retaining hotel management contracts...
Read More
Investments
SVC Sells Down USD534m Portfolio

SVC Sells Down USD534m Portfolio

byChris Bown | 17 Feb 2026 |
A US Reit is reducing its hotel holdings, as it looks to reduce its levels of corporate debt...
Read More

Found this data interesting?

Start a free trial of THP’s database with over 8,500 hotel projects and key contact details.

Sign up

Highlights