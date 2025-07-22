Hard Rock reveals new Reverb hotel for Florence

​​Hard Rock International has revealed plans for a further hotel under its Reverb upscale lifestyle brand, adding to a growing international pipeline.

The new hotel, to be built in Florence, Alabama, will open in early 2028. Expected to have around 155 bedrooms, the new build block will be developed by Sak Capital Partners, on a site with great views across the Tennessee river.

A second music-led hotel brand

The brand’s style is very much business casual, with a strong focus on connecting with local music scenes, wherever the hotels spring up. Todd Hricko, head of global development at Hard Rock International, said the new hotel will “celebrate the area’s music legacy while also stimulating the local economy and creating over 200 jobs”.

Hard Rock officially launched the Reverb concept in late 2020, as a brand directly appealing to music lovers of all types. The launch property was a 195 room hotel in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, and it was followed by a European flagship launched in Hamburg, Germany.

There, the hotel has been created on top of a second world war bunker, a structure with concrete so thick it was determined to be practically impossible to demolish. Instead, the hotel, full of green terraces, has been built on top – and from opening in 2024 has become a great hit with guests and locals alike.

Further Reverb hotels are in planning across the United States. Reverb by Hard Rock Scottsdale will open in late 2026, shortly followed by the launch of Reverb Tampa East in early 2027. And in early 2029, Reverb by Hard Rock Pensacola will be completed, again a new build, developed to designs by architects Gensler. Outside the USA, Reverb hotels are also planned in Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, and in Mazatlan, Mexico.

Meanwhile, the group’s main Hard Rock brand continues to build momentum, across both hotel and restaurant portfolios. The brand currently has 20 hotels across North America, plus eight in Asia Pacific, and five in Europe.

In early July 2025, a new Hard Rock Hotel & Casino opened in Ottawa, Canada, a development that includes a 150 room hotel, 2,200 capacity entertainment venue, casino floor and multiple dining outlets, including – of course – a Hard Rock Cafe. This was a second Hard Rock hotel in Canada, joining the Hard Rock Hotel London, in Ontario, which launched in April 2025.

Hard Rock expands in Europe

Growth in Europe is a big focus. Currently under construction are Hard Rock Hotel Malta, The Residences at the Hard Rock Hotel Davos, Hard Rock Hotel Algarve in Portugal, and in the Greek capital, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens.

Brazil, too is an area for expansion, and projects there include Hard Rock Hotel Sao Paulo and Hard Rock Hotel Ilha do Sol already in the construction phase. Projects in planning will see Hard Rock hotels come to Jericoacoara, where a 515 room hotel is planned in the shape of a guitar; and Hard Rock Hotel & Residence Club Gramado, coming to the southern destination of Gramado.