Four Seasons to open in Mumbai’s Worli

Construction is now complete at the Four Seasons Private Residences Mumbai, with over 80 percent of units already sold. Developed in partnership between global luxury hospitality leader Four Seasons and India’s Provenance Land, the project marks a significant milestone in the city’s high-end residential landscape.

Situated in Mumbai’s prestigious Worli district, the development stands among the tallest branded residential towers in the world, offering an exclusive collection of just 41 residences across 64 floors.

Elevated living in the heart of Mumbai

From full-floor, three-bedroom homes to sprawling five- and six-bedroom duplexes, each residence is designed to maximize space, privacy, and natural light. Interiors reflect thoughtful planning by award-winning firms Gensler and Yabu Pushelberg, with layouts that incorporate Vastu principles, state-of-the-art home automation, and multi-generational living spaces.

Four Seasons Private Residences Mumbai © Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

“In a city known for its dynamic culture and as one of South Asia’s key commercial markets, this development represents a significant milestone for Four Seasons,” said Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development, Portfolio Management and Residential, Four Seasons. “Together with our esteemed partners at Provenance Land, we will deliver a lifestyle that is thoughtfully curated and operated end-to-end by Four Seasons.”

Residents will also enjoy direct access to the renovated Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai, located next door, where exclusive privileges further enhance day-to-day living. The hotel features upgraded rooms inspired by traditional Indian textiles, a rooftop bar (AER), and the global culinary offering of Opus restaurant.

Included amenities

Residents’ Club with lounge, media room, dining room, and gym

Over an acre of landscaped greenspace with meditation garden

Pickleball court and elevated swimming pool with water feature

Rooftop lounge, outdoor cinema, and bar on the 65th floor with coastal views

Four Seasons Private Residences Mumbai © Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

“This project will set a new benchmark for sophistication in Mumbai’s luxury branded residential market,” said Adarsh Jatia, Managing Director, Provenance Land. “With over 80 percent of the residences already sold, the strong demand highlights Mumbai’s enthusiasm for unparalleled living experiences.”

With meticulous attention to detail and world-renowned hospitality, Four Seasons Private Residences Mumbai offers a thoughtful blend of tranquility, design, and urban connectivity.