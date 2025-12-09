Dusit expands in Bataan, Philippines

Dusit International has just signed a hotel management agreement with Earth & Shore Leisure Communities Corporation, a real estate and land-development company in the Philippines, to operate ASAI Camaya Coast. This new luxury hotel will offer 150 rooms and is scheduled to open in 2029 within the expansive and fast-evolving 20-million-square-meter Camaya Coast development in Mariveles, Bataan.

The signing marks a big milestone for Dusit as it continues to grow its presence in the Philippines and introduce its ASAI Hotels brand to one of the country’s fastest-growing destinations for domestic tourism and short escapes from Metro Manila.

A look at ASAI Camaya Coast

ASAI Camaya Coast is set to become the first ASAI Hotels property within a large-scale, master-planned seaside community, offering a relaxed, creative, and community-driven coastal experience inspired by the brand’s success in vibrant urban destinations. Key highlights include:

A prime location with easy access to dining and retail areas, outdoor activity hubs, a water park, an 18-hole golf course, event spaces, and a white-sand beach.

Signature ASAI features such as compact, well-crafted rooms, energizing social spaces, and locally inspired food and cultural experiences.

A sustainability-led environment that preserves extensive natural forest areas rich in flora and wildlife, aligned with Dusit’s Tree of Life framework and enabling eco-friendly, nature-immersive activities.

Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer at Dusit International, said, “Camaya Coast is one of the most compelling leisure destinations emerging in the Philippines today, and we are delighted to introduce ASAI Hotels to this dynamic setting. ASAI Camaya Coast will bring a fresh, vibrant energy to the destination, and we are deeply grateful to Earth & Shore Leisure Communities Corporation for their trust and partnership.”

A game-changing development for Bataan

The Provincial Tourism Office reports that Bataan received 1,237,611 visitors in 2024—a 41% jump from the previous year—driven by its WWII heritage, scenic beaches, and expanding eco-tourism scene. With rising demand and upcoming enhancements such as new leisure spaces, residential areas, entertainment facilities, and the forthcoming Camaya Airport, Earth & Shore’s Camaya Coast is positioned to draw even more local and international travelers.

Manuel Carlos L. Ilagan Jr., President, Earth & Shore Leisure Communities Corporation, said, “We see Camaya Coast as a game-changing development for Bataan, and we are proud to welcome a hospitality group that shares our passion for creating memorable, community-centered destinations.”

Dusit already operates five properties in the Philippines and is now preparing for continued expansion with several new openings planned from 2026 onwards. These include Dusit Hotel Greenhills Manila, Plaza de Zamboanga – Dusit Collection, and the first Dusit Princess hotels in the country at Lipa and Cebu City. Additional properties, including ASAI Oslob Cebu and dusitD2 Residences Cebu City, are scheduled to follow in 2027.