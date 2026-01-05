Cape Town gets its first EDITION 2026

Marriott International, Inc. and V&A Waterfront Holdings have signed an agreement to bring The Cape Town EDITION to the V&A Waterfront in 2026. The property will mark the first EDITION Hotel in Africa, combining the brand’s signature design, innovation, and consistent service with the city’s vibrant culture.

Karim Cheltout, Senior Vice President of Development for the Middle East and Africa at Marriott International, highlighted the city’s appeal: “Cape Town is a city that embodies creativity, diversity, and a dynamic spirit—qualities that align perfectly with the brand’s ethos. The V&A Waterfront is an iconic location, and we are confident that this project will set a new standard for luxury hospitality in the market.”

Rooms, dining, and social spaces

The Cape Town EDITION will feature 142 guest rooms and suites, alongside world-class dining experiences and a rooftop bar. Recreational facilities will include a spa and pool, while thoughtfully designed social spaces aim to reflect the city’s heritage and cosmopolitan energy.

Cape Town EDITION Rendering © Marriott International, Inc.

Plans also include The Residences at The Cape Town EDITION, a collection of six private residences that blend contemporary luxury with refined simplicity.

Shanghai-based Neri & Hu, in collaboration with local architects StudioMAS, will design both the hotel and residences. The project will maintain EDITION’s style of sophisticated, welcoming spaces while incorporating authentic local character.

Prime location and experiences

Located at the V&A Waterfront, one of Africa’s most visited destinations, the hotel and residences will overlook the Atlantic Ocean, Table Mountain, Lion’s Head, and Signal Hill. Guests and residents will have easy access to cultural and culinary attractions, luxury retail, charter cruises, and the waterfront’s amphitheater, Battery Park, heliport, and yacht berths. A new public promenade along the water’s edge will connect visitors directly to the vibrant destination.

David Green, CEO of the V&A Waterfront, said, “Cape Town is privileged to join only a select number of markets in the world with an EDITION Hotel. We are witnessing growing tourism demand in the city, and The Cape Town EDITION will offer guests a plethora of destination-led experiences and direct access to the world’s leading luxury retail brands, top-class restaurants, charter cruises, and other incredible experiences.”

The Cape Town EDITION and its residences aim to establish a new standard for luxury hospitality in Africa while providing unrivalled access to Cape Town’s cultural, natural, and culinary highlights.