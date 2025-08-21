Cambria Hotels expands in four states

Cambria Hotels, the upscale brand from Choice Hotels International, has expanded its U.S. presence with the opening of four new properties in California, Florida, Massachusetts, and Oregon. These additions align with Cambria’s focus on delivering design-forward accommodations and localized experiences in both established and emerging travel markets.

Four new openings across the U.S.

With each location tailored to its surroundings, the new Cambria Hotels bring unique offerings to their respective regions:

Cambria Hotel Templeton, California: Located near Paso Robles in the heart of wine country, this 132-room solar-powered hotel blends eco-conscious design with local heritage. Guests can book exclusive experiences through a partnership with Margarita Ranch, including horseback riding, zip lining, and wine tastings. The on-site Ironhorse Restaurant and Bar features seasonal menus and regional wines. This property marks Cambria’s fourth hotel in California.

Cambria Hotel Templeton © Choice Hotels International

Cambria Hotel Tampa, Florida: Designed for cruise-goers and city explorers, this 104-room hotel offers a “Snooze & Cruise” package that includes breakfast and long-term parking. Located near the Florida Aquarium, Busch Gardens, and the Tampa Riverwalk, it serves as a convenient launchpad for pre- or post-cruise stays. The property marks Cambria’s fifth hotel in Florida.

Cambria Hotel Tampa © Choice Hotels International

Cambria Hotel Plymouth, Massachusetts: This 107-room property offers coastal charm near landmarks such as Plymouth Rock and Cape Cod National Seashore. Features include flexible meeting space for up to 120 guests, pet-friendly accommodations, and an on-site kennel. The property marks Cambria’s third hotel in Massachusetts and the greater Boston area.

Cambria Hotel Plymouth © Choice Hotels International

Cambria Hotel Portland, Oregon: Located in the Pearl District, this 178-room hotel is Cambria’s first in Oregon. Guests are steps away from boutique shopping, dining, and art galleries. The hotel includes nearly 1,400 square feet of meeting space and an in-house restaurant, Recess, inspired by its location across from the historic North Park Blocks.

Cambria Hotel Portland © Choice Hotels International

Positioning for growth in the upscale segment

The new openings bring Cambria’s total to more than 70 properties open nationwide, with nearly 60 more in the pipeline, including upcoming locations in Times Square, New York, and Fort Worth, Texas. The brand is also set to debut in Canada with a hotel in Thunder Bay, Ontario, in 2026.

“Each new property presents the brand’s signature contemporary design, thoughtful amenities, and localized touches that appeal to a variety of guest preferences,” said Indy Adenaw, Senior Vice President, Upscale Segment, Choice Hotels International. “Whether it’s a city-center escape, an eco-conscious stay, or a relaxing retreat, every Cambria hotel enhances the portfolio, helping drive greater guest affinity.”

With Choice Hotels’ upscale portfolio now surpassing 110,000 rooms globally—up 15% year-over-year—the company remains focused on expanding Cambria’s footprint while providing developers with resources to support long-term profitability.

“We are focused on building a diverse, high-performing portfolio in key markets,” added Mark Shalala, Senior Vice President, Development, Upscale Brands. “As a brand that resonates strongly with guests, Cambria continues to be a standout opportunity for developers in the upscale space.”