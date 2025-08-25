Brigade signs India deal with Marriott

India’s Brigade Hotel Ventures has signed a multi-hotel development agreement with global hotel brand group Marriott.

The agreement covers six new hotels for Marriott, under five of the group’s brands, and will etablish new hotels in four key markets within India. It builds on an existing relationship between the two companies that has seen them collaborate on the Sheraton Grand Bangalore, and the Four Points by Sheraton Kochi Infopark over the last 15 years.

Additions across the brand portfolio

The six new properties will add up to 940 rooms in total, delivering both midscale and luxury offerings for the market. There will be two Fairfield by Marriott hotels, at Bengaluru International Airport and Bengaluru Brigade Valencia. Also coming is a Courtyard by Marriott to be built at Chennai World Trade Center.

Luxury properties included in the agreement are a Ritz-Carlton to be developed on Vaikom Island, Kerala and a JW Marriott destined for Chennai. Finally, the Thiruvananthapuram Marriott Hotel World Trade Center will make up the totality of the agreement.

The additions to Marriott’s presence in India come as all the major hotel groups look to build their presence in the country. With strong economic growth forecast, and a growing middle class in India, forecasters are predicting a consistent uptick in the demand for hotel accommodation, both for business and leisure travellers, in the coming years. The country’s government is also supporting the growth of airlift across the country.

“Each of these projects reflects our belief in the long-term potential of the Indian hospitality industry and our commitment to bringing thoughtfully designed, high-quality hotels to both business and leisure travellers,” said MR Jaishankar, executive chairman of Brigade Enterprises. “With Marriott’s trusted brands and global standards, we are confident these new hotels will set new benchmarks in their respective markets.”

The first of the hotels to open, in 2027, will be the Courtyard. This 45 room hotel will be part of the mixed use World Trade Center project in Chennai, close to the city’s largest office areas and just 13 kilometres from the city’s airport.

Adding to mixed use developments

The Fairfield properties will open in 2028, followed by the 70 villa Ritz-Carlton resort, opening in 2029. And in 2030, the 250 room JW Marriott will open in Chennai, as will the Marriott branded hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. With 200 rooms and extensive meetings and events space, it will be part of the city’s World Trade Center development.

Brigade Hotel Ventures recently listed on the Indian stock market, and currently operates nine hotels with a total of 1,604 rooms. Aside from its two current Marriott properties, the group also operates three hotels under Accor‘s Grand Mercure brand, in Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Mysore and an Ibis hotel in Mysuru. It also works with IHG, operating Holiday Inns in Bangalore and Chennai, plus a Holiday Inn Express in Chennai.