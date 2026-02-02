Lemon Tree and Fleur Agree Strategic Partnership

Two key players in the Indian hotel marketplace have agreed a strategic reorganisation, as they welcome new investors on board.

The board directors of Lemon Tree Hotels and Fleur Hotels say the move will allow them to simplify the structure of their businesses, positioning them to unlock greater value in future for shareholders. At the same time, investor Warburg Pincus is backing the move, acquiring a 41.09% stake in Fleur that was previously held by investor APG. In addition, there is a commitment of up to INR960 crore to support future growth of the Fleur business.

A Split Into Opco and Propco

Following the reorganisation, Lemon Tree will continue in business as a purely asset-light operator, managing hotels and representing its brand platform. Fleur, which will remain as a subsidiary of Lemon Tree, will now concentrate its efforts as an ownership platform, building out its pipeline of hotel development opportunities. Hotel assets that are currently vested in Lemon Tree will be transferred to Fleur.

For Warburg Pincus, the move to back the business is a return visit. In 2006, the investor backed Lemon Tree at a far earlier stage in its growth, as it worked to become an established name in the Indian hotel marketplace.

“This scheme is intended to create a simplified, transparent, and growth-oriented structure for both companies, which we believe will enhance long-term value for our shareholders,” commented Patanjali Govind Keswani, the founder and executive chairman of both Lemon Tree and Fleur Hotels. “We are also pleased to renew our partnership with Warburg Pincus, with whom we share a long history of building the foundations of Lemon Tree.”

The rearrangement is set for April 2026, at which point Lemon Tree will merge its subsidiaries, Carnation Hotels and Hamstede Living. Four more subsidiaries, named Oriole Dr. Fresh, Sukhsagar Complexes, Manakin Resorts and Canary Hotels, will be merged with Fleur. And eleven operating hotels, plus a development project in Shimla, will be placed under the control of Fleur. The group will continue to grow with its brands including Lemon Tree, Red Fox and Aurika.

Creating a Major Indian Player

As a result of the changes, Fleur will become one of India’s largest hotel landlords. Its owned portfolio will expand to 41 hotels, with 5,813 rooms. The plans are for the group to look for further growth, through both developing and acquiring additional properties.

The Lemon Tree business will also look to grow from its already significant position as a hotel operator. The brand already manages 89 operational hotels for third parties, with a further 127 hotels in development and signed to the same model. Additionally, Lemon Tree already manages 24 hotels owned by Fleur, and will add 17 more that will see their ownership transferred to Fleur.