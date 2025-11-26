Choice signs three hotels in Kenya

Choice Hotels has announced its first signings on the continent of Africa, as it launches with three franchised hotels in Kenya.

The move is part of the group’s increasing focus on international expansion, as it realises the greater opportunities outside its home US market. In recent months, Choice has expanded operations across Europe, launched in Australia and opened its first hotel in Argentina. And it is building a greater presence in China, where local partner SSAW has added luxury properties to the inventory bookable on Choice websites.

Launching in Nairobi

The African initiative will see Choice signing a master development agreement with a local partner, that should lead to the development of at least 15 more hotels across Africa, over the next five years. These additional properties will be concentrated across the sub-Saharan and southern Africa regions of the continent.

The first three hotels, in Kenya, are expected to open in early 2026. They will include an upscale an Ascend Collection property located in the Maasai Mara National Reserve, meeting the demand for travellers wanting to see the continent’s big game animals.

A second and third hotel will open in the central business district of Nairobi. These properties will be branded under Choice’s Clarion and Quality Inn flags, increasing the choice for travellers of established internationally branded hotels in the city.

“Our international business represents the most significant growth opportunity for Choice Hotels, and we’ve built a scalable global platform that will accelerate our gains in the near future,” said Choice CEO Pat Pacious. “Entering Africa is an important milestone in that journey and presents a unique opportunity to bring our world-class hospitality to one of the continent’s fastest-growing hospitality markets.”

The properties in Kenya are being brought online with the support of an existing US hotel franchisee, Aniket Shroff. He commented: “The company provides the tools, resources, and guidance that have already helped me grow my business. That level of support gives me confidence these hotels will thrive, and it reflects the kind of franchisee partnership built to succeed in both international and domestic markets.”

A push for global growth

The new hotels will be counted as part of Choice’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) portfolio. This already has considerable growth momentum, with a 7% growth over the last year alone, to 64,000 rooms. That momentum includes the recent signing of 50 more properties in France, with partner Zenitude.

Elsewhere, Choice has launched its extended stay MainStay Suites brand in Australia. The group has acquired its business in Canada, enabling direct franchising that will accelerate growth in a market where it already has 355 hotels. The company has also renewed a master franchise agreement in Brazil. Local partner Atlantica Hospitality has already helped Choice grow in the country to a portfolio of 70 hotels.