Search

Personal feel-good atmosphere

Image © Duravit
Image © Duravit
Image © Duravit
Image © Duravit
Image © Duravit
Image © Duravit
Image © Duravit
Image © Duravit
Image © Duravit
Image © Duravit
Image © Duravit
Image © Duravit
Duravit’s harmonious ranges transform the bathroom into a space that embodies not only functionality, but also a personal oasis of peace and relaxation in which varied designs and smart details create a homely atmosphere.

Luxurious atmosphere – stylish elegance for the bathroom

The Aurena bathroom range sets new standards in terms of elegance and style. Inspired by the Golden Ratio, the perfect proportions and precise contours of the complete bathroom range produce an unmistakable, elegant aesthetic. The freestanding bathtub made from silky-soft DuroCast® is an open invitation to while away some time. Black-lacquered glass, ceramic marble-look panels, and embossed ebony reinforce the quality of this series and bring its Italian charm to full expression. With a wide selection of colors and surfaces, Aurena can be perfectly adapted to individual requirements and wishes.

 

Contemporary atmosphere – functionality meets timeless design

The Zencha bathroom range embodies contemporary design and generates a cozy atmosphere in the bathroom. A notable design feature is the round shape of the washbasin and bathtub, which tapers upward with an elegant curve. A unique poolside feeling arises thanks to the freestanding square bathtub. The minimalistic furniture offers ample storage space and its sleek design stands in harmonious contrast to the curved, organic shapes. Zencha’s combination of functionality and aesthetics creates a sense of minimalist modernity in the bathroom.

Related Articles

Duravit
Bertrand Lejoly: Flemish understatement meets comfortable snugness

Bertrand Lejoly: Flemish understatement meets comfortable snugness

byEditor | 02 Jul 2025 |
When he set out to design a signature bathroom, Bertrand Lejoly’s goal was to convey a feeling of warmth, coziness, and intimacy...
Read More
Duravit
A trip back in time in the Black Forest

A trip back in time in the Black Forest

byEditor | 02 Jun 2025 |
Historical 19th-century building appointed with Duravit sanitary objects after a heritage-sensitive renovation...
Read More
Duravit
ME by Starck Hero Edition

ME by Starck Hero Edition

byEditor | 05 May 2025 |
Innovative technologies and optimised hygiene standards for maximum comfort...
Read More

About the Supplier

 

 

Founded in 1817 in Hornberg in the Black Forest, Duravit is today a leading international manufacturer of designer bathrooms.

LEARN MORE

Most Read

Linkedin Instagram

You are currently viewing a placeholder content from HubSpot. To access the actual content, click the button below. Please note that doing so will share data with third-party providers.

Unblock content Accept required service and unblock content
More Information

THP is a subsidiary of Sleeper Media

© 2025 copyright TOPHOTELPROJECTS GmbH – all rights reserved