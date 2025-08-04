Personal feel-good atmosphere

Luxurious atmosphere – stylish elegance for the bathroom

The Aurena bathroom range sets new standards in terms of elegance and style. Inspired by the Golden Ratio, the perfect proportions and precise contours of the complete bathroom range produce an unmistakable, elegant aesthetic. The freestanding bathtub made from silky-soft DuroCast® is an open invitation to while away some time. Black-lacquered glass, ceramic marble-look panels, and embossed ebony reinforce the quality of this series and bring its Italian charm to full expression. With a wide selection of colors and surfaces, Aurena can be perfectly adapted to individual requirements and wishes.

Contemporary atmosphere – functionality meets timeless design

The Zencha bathroom range embodies contemporary design and generates a cozy atmosphere in the bathroom. A notable design feature is the round shape of the washbasin and bathtub, which tapers upward with an elegant curve. A unique poolside feeling arises thanks to the freestanding square bathtub. The minimalistic furniture offers ample storage space and its sleek design stands in harmonious contrast to the curved, organic shapes. Zencha’s combination of functionality and aesthetics creates a sense of minimalist modernity in the bathroom.