Curio Collection opens in Jiujiang and Saint Kitts

by | 27 Jan 2020 | Chains

A glimpse of the pristine Lushan Sea and the stunning Lushan West Sea Resort. (Photo: Hilton)

Hilton’s Curio Collection debuts two new properties on idyllic islands in the Caribbean and China.

KOI Resort Saint Kitts, Curio Collection by Hilton and Lushan West Sea Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton welcomes guests just in time for the new year.

We find about more about these hotels set on tropical island paradises.

Curio Collection goes island hopping

Hilton’s upscale soft brand, the Curio Collection, has added two more impressive hotels to its roster of unique properties in some of the world’s most coveted and exotic destinations.

This time, though, there is something even more jaw-dropping about the hotels that have been brought under the Curio Collection umbrella; they are situated on two of the world’s most stunning and remote islands, Saint Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean, and the private island of Lushan West Sea in China.

Exclusive island experience in China

Located on a privately owned island in the Lushan West Sea, Jiujiang, the Lushan West Sea Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton opened at the end of December and boasts 110 incredible guest rooms, all with stunning views out over the lake beyond.

The property forms the ideal base from which to explore the surroundings, which are some of the best-preserved landscapes in China. This is a truly unique and exclusive island experience, where guests can holiday like locals, as this area becomes increasingly popular for tourists.

Qian Jin, area president of Greater China and Mongolia, Hilton, spoke of the opening, saying, “We are proud to introduce the first international branded hotel to the beautiful Lushan West Sea region and elevate the local hospitality experience to yet another level.”

“We think Curio Collection’s unique character and sense of discovery is a perfect match to Lushan West Sea, which has abundant natural scenery blended with profound cultural heritage. We are pleased to welcome curious guests from all over the world to explore authentic, off-the-beaten-path experiences,” Qian Jin elaborated.

Caribbean dreams with Curio

Saint Kitts is an island of dreams located far out at sea between the West Indies and the Caribbean. The Curio Collection opened its inaugural property on the island in late December, contributing to the high-end tourism market that is becoming increasingly popular and important on the island.

The KOI Resort Saint Kitts, Curio Collection by Hilton is inspired by the Japanese word for love (koi), and sits along the idyllic Half Moon Bay, offering an Asian-influenced service and program that will charm and enchant guests.

The 102-key oceanfront property boasts an island experience unlike any other, where guests are constantly surrounded by a tropical paradise, whether in the views of the vast ocean beyond or in the lush vegetation that abounds on the hotel grounds.

“Rapidly evolving into a high-end tourist destination in the region, St. Kitts has experienced a spike in tourism this year with arrivals booming 14.5 percent higher over the same period last year,” said Juan Corvinos, vice president, development, Caribbean and Latin America for Hilton.

Nick Haque, CEO of KOI Hospitality Group, commented, “KOI is one of the world’s largest hospitality brands and most iconic, offering memorable experiences in LA, Las Vegas, New York, Bangkok and Abu Dhabi. Today is a dream come true for our evolving brand as we open the first KOI Resort on the beautiful island of Saint Kitts. Our new oasis will retain the same vision of our restaurants with a design that appeals to all the senses.”

Curio is a collection of independent, remarkable hotels whose only unifying characteristic is their glorious individuality.

