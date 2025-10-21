Upper House expands internationally

Swire Hotels has launched Upper House as a new global brand, bringing together its existing House Collective properties under one unified identity. This marks a strategic evolution for the group and sets the stage for significant international expansion.

The rebranding builds on the global success of Upper House Hong Kong, consistently ranked in the top five of the World’s 50 Best Hotels and awarded two MICHELIN Keys. The properties in Hong Kong, Chengdu, and Shanghai will now carry the Upper House name, with each location continuing to deliver an experience defined by authenticity and individuality.

Upper House Chengdu © Swire Hotels

New era for Swire Hotels

The rebrand introduces a clear and focused brand identity, rooted in the “Houses not Hotels” philosophy that has guided the group since its inception. Each Upper House location will maintain its own unique character, shaped by local culture, design, and community, while aligning under a shared set of values: thoughtful design and a commitment to creating deeply personal guest experiences.

“The rebrand heralds a new chapter for Upper House as a single, iconic brand,” said Dean Winter, Managing Director of Swire Hotels. “Guided by the same passion, precision, and incredible people who shaped our vision of hospitality over almost two decades, the Upper House experience remains unexpected and personal.”

As part of its growth strategy, Swire Hotels will expand the Upper House brand into new international markets, including the introduction of Upper House Residences in Bangkok — the group’s first residential offering, scheduled to debut in 2030.

Upcoming openings and key features

The newly announced projects reflect a continued investment in innovative design and global architecture:

Shenzhen (2027) – Designed by Büro Ole Scheeren and located in Shenzhen Bay with connectivity across the Greater Bay Area

– Designed by Büro Ole Scheeren and located in Shenzhen Bay with connectivity across the Greater Bay Area Xi’an (2028) – Designed by Shigeru Ban and LAYAN and located within the Small Wild Goose Pagoda cultural zone

– Designed by Shigeru Ban and LAYAN and located within the Small Wild Goose Pagoda cultural zone Tokyo (2029) – Located in Shibuya and designed by Snøhetta

– Located in Shibuya and designed by Snøhetta Bangkok (2030) – Upper House Residences by Foster + Partners, offering luxury homes and world-class services

Xi’an Rendering © Swire Hotels

Upper House Residences will bring the brand’s service philosophy to the residential space, offering the following:

Seamless integration of hotel-level amenities and services

Premium property management

Residences designed with world-renowned architects

A focus on privacy, comfort, and authenticity

With this next phase, Swire Hotels aims to strengthen the Upper House brand as a benchmark for modern, experiential hospitality across Asia and beyond.