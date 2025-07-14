Project of the Week: The Alpinist Andermatt

For our latest Project of the Week here at THP.News, we’re heading to the heart of the Swiss Alps, where a unique new lifestyle and sports hotel is taking shape. The Alpinist Andermatt is a five-star development redefining luxury mountain living, nestled at 1,444 meters (4,737 feet) above sea level at the foot of the iconic Gemsstock mountain.

Currently under construction and scheduled to be complete in November 2027, the project is being developed by Andermatt Swiss Alps AG with Swiss firm Implenia serving as total contractor. This landmark hotel forms part of the wider Andermatt Reuss masterplan, which aims to transform the area into The Prime Alpine Destination.

Designed for the new alpinist

The Alpinist Andermatt is being designed by architecture studios Nau2 GmbH and Holzer Kobler Architekturen GmbH, and the interiors are designed by world-renowned firm Snøhetta. The Alpinist combines traditional Alpine charm with sleek, sustainable innovation. The property includes three interconnected buildings linked by a spacious lobby, brought to life through solid construction, an element façade, and a wooden roof truss.

Spanning a total area of 14,000 square meters (150,694 feet), the development offers 164 private residences and 66 hotel rooms, along with a wide array of amenities and services.

Highlights of the project include the following:

Indoor and outdoor spa and wellness center

2,300-square-meter (24,756-square-foot) Alpine gym and sports facilities

Multiple restaurants and bars

Coworking spaces

24/7 concierge and Land Rover Defender house cars

On-site parking

Snow protection roof and improved access road

Sustainability is a key focus, with the hotel connected to the district heating network, cooled using groundwater-powered systems, and featuring a 700-square-meter (7,534-square-foot) photovoltaic façade that will cover around 20% of its energy needs.

With its mix of heritage, innovation, and high-end living, The Alpinist Andermatt is positioned to become a standout destination in one of Europe’s most exciting mountain regions. We’ll be keeping a close eye on its progress, and we can’t wait to see it come to life.