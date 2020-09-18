News

President Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton to host a Week of Action to build resilience in the Caribbean amid COVID-19

Press release - WTTC

The week of September 21, the CGI Action Network will bring together heads of state with business and civil leaders to promote a sustainable recovery and investments for island states

 

NEW YORK, NY – From September 21 to September 24, President Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton will virtually convene members of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) Action Network – leaders from business, government, and civil society – to drive action on resilience efforts in the Caribbean. The Action Network’s efforts started in 2018 in direct response to Hurricanes Maria and Irma and have been revamped to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region.

 

As the global community continues to address climate change and extreme weather events, Action Network members will continue to address the urgent need to foster economic recovery and growth in the Caribbean while also grappling with the effects of COVID-19.

 

The virtual week of action includes:

 

Monday, September 21 – Building Back Greener: Promoting an Inclusive and Sustainable Caribbean Recovery

Tuesday, September 22 – The Future is Now: Inspiration from Youth-Led Activism in the Caribbean

Wednesday, September 23 – Opportunities for Investment in Renewable Energy

Thursday, September 24 – COVID-19 in the Caribbean: Public Health Challenges and Innovations

Full details on the program are below.

 

With the continued threat of the 2020 hurricane season and challenges faced amid COVID-19, leaders from government, civil society, and business continue to prepare Caribbean communities for compounding and potentially devastating impacts. Despite this threat, while efforts in the Caribbean to transform the region into a climate-resilient zone have been mobilized, many new solutions are needed to tackle the complex challenges that have risen due to the global health crisis.

 

The region continues to balance the long-term need to invest in resilient infrastructure and economies with the short-term need to respond to COVID-19 and prepare for the hurricane season. It is more crucial than ever to facilitate cross-sector, cross-island coordination to meet these challenges.

 

The virtual convening will include:

Monday, September 21 – Building Back Greener: Promoting an Inclusive and Sustainable Caribbean Recovery

 

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing leaders from governments, businesses, and civil society to reimagine what an economic recovery looks like. Leaders must be guided by principles of sustainability, resource sharing, and healthier infrastructure. According to the International Monetary Fund, Latin America and the Caribbean will see economic growth contract at almost twice the global average as a result of COVID-19, underscoring the far-reaching effects of the pandemic as it halts tourism and other critical industries throughout the region. In the Caribbean, which before the pandemic produced just 1% of global carbon emissions but bore the brunt of extreme weather events induced by climate change, the shifting economic landscape offers both challenges and opportunities for a greener, more inclusive, and resilient economic and public health recovery. In this session, leaders from across sectors will outline what is required for a green economic recovery in the Caribbean during and following the COVID-19 pandemic while showcasing opportunities for investors, philanthropists, and the international community to support the local initiatives that place the Caribbean at the forefront of progressive and resilient climate action.

Read full press release here

