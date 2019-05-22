Hyatt plans to double brand footprint in Saudi Arabia by 2023 [Infographic]

Hyatt has announced it expects the number of its hotels in Saudi Arabia to double, with five more Hyatt-branded hotels set to bring 1,300 more rooms to the Kingdom by 2023.

This expansion effort includes several anticipated openings, chief among them that of the Grand Hyatt Al Khobar set for 2019, which marks the first Grand Hyatt branded hotel in Saudi Arabia.

The expected opening of Jabal Omar Hyatt Centric Makkah Hotel and Residences will mark the entry of the Hyatt Centric brand into the country.

In addition, Hyatt Regency Jeddah Serafi Mall is slated for a 2021 opening and a dual-branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Riyadh/KAFD is anticipated for 2022.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is one of the fastest growing religious tourism markets in the world and one of Hyatt’s primary focus areas within the Middle East,” said Ludwig Bouldoukian, regional vice president of development, Middle East and North Africa for Hyatt.

“Saudi Arabia continues to make significant strides in boosting tourism and infrastructure in a bid to diversify the economy. The ambitious expansion of Hyatt brands cement Hyatt’s brand presence, both amongst Gulf residents and the increasing number of international travellers visiting Saudi Arabia.”

Hyatt’s growth strategy

One of the factors making such impressive growth possible is that Hyatt’s growth strategy aligns with Saudi Arabia’s “Vision 2030,” which focuses on increasing tourism and boosting the Kingdom’s economy.

“Hyatt has established a strong brand reputation in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East by consistently delivering premium service,” said Kurt Straub, vice president of operations, Middle East, Africa and Southwest Asia for Hyatt. “By identifying the needs of local and international high-end travellers, we will continue this journey of excellence by offering memorable experiences, complemented by impeccable service standards.”

Key Hyatt openings in Saudi Arabia

While there are many new Hyatt properties coming to the Kingdom, the following are among the most notable:

Grand Hyatt

The first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, Grand Hyatt Al Khobar, slated to open in late 2019, will be within Al Rashid Mall in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province. Al Khobar is one of the largest cities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and is a key economic and tourism hub.

Hyatt Regency

Hyatt Regency Jeddah Serafi Mall is planned to open in fall 2021 in Jeddah’s Al Aziziyah neighbourhood, directly attached to the city’s largest mall. The 19-story hotel will be equipped with over 500 guest rooms and residences, a lobby lounge designed for productivity, two dining options, a ballroom and wellness and fitness facilities.

Hyatt Place and Hyatt House

The planned opening of the dual-branded Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels in Riyadh, slated to open in fall 2022, brings the number of Hyatt Place and Hyatt House properties in Saudi Arabia to four. As a dual-branded location, the hotels will cater to the needs of high-energy individuals looking to balance business with leisure, as well as long-term residents seeking a balance between work and leisure.

Hyatt Centric

Jabal Omar Hyatt Centric Makkah Hotel and Residences, planned for late 2023, will mark the first hotel under the Hyatt Centric brand in Saudi Arabia and the third in the Middle East. The hotel will feature 196 guest rooms and suites, and the residences will include 200 branded units. Both the hotel and residences will offer modern design collaborations with influential brands and local artists so guests may connect to the heart of the action and never miss a moment of adventure.

Here is a TOPHOTELCONSTRUCTION infographic detailing Saudi Arabia’s hotel pipeline.