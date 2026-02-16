Canada’s Hotel Pipeline Hits New High

Canada’s hotel development activity continued to build momentum in late 2025, with the total construction pipeline reaching 332 projects and 45,429 rooms, according to the Q4 2025 Canada Hotel Construction Pipeline Trend Report by Lodging Econometrics. The total room count marks a 5% year-over-year increase.

Construction Activity and Planning

At the end of Q4 2025, 70 projects comprising 9,189 rooms were under construction across the country. Projects scheduled to begin construction within the next 12 months totaled 90 projects and 12,614 rooms, reflecting year-over-year growth of 3% by projects and 8% by rooms.

Early planning activity reached a record-high 23,626 rooms across 172 projects, up 11% by rooms and 1% by projects year-over-year. Construction starts also showed notable strength, rising 60% year-over-year to 16 projects and 2,254 rooms—the highest level recorded since Q4 2023.

By chain scale, upper midscale properties lead the pipeline with 130 projects and 13,548 rooms, accounting for 39% of total projects and 30% of rooms. The luxury and upper upscale segments achieved record-high project and room totals at the end of the quarter. The midscale segment also posted record room counts, reaching 42 projects and 3,754 rooms, with growth of 11% by projects and 10% by rooms year-over-year.

Ontario and Major Cities Drive Growth

Ontario continues to anchor development nationwide with 189 projects and 27,039 rooms, representing 57% of Canada’s total pipeline projects. British Columbia reported 69 projects and 10,171 rooms, up 17% by projects and 20% by rooms year-over-year, accounting for 21% of the national total. Quebec recorded 27 projects and 3,106 rooms, reflecting year-over-year increases of 13% by projects and 14% by rooms.

Among cities, Toronto leads with 74 projects and 12,170 rooms, representing 22% of the country’s total pipeline projects and posting 21% room growth year-over-year. Vancouver follows with 34 projects and 5,966 rooms, up 36% by both projects and rooms. Niagara Falls ranks next with 20 projects and 5,420 rooms.

New project announcements reached a record-high 5,783 rooms across 29 projects at quarter close, a 14% increase by rooms year-over-year. Hotel renovations and brand conversions totaled 119 projects and 16,432 rooms, up 10% by rooms.

In 2025, 40 hotels totaling 4,744 rooms opened across Canada, reflecting a 1.3% supply growth rate. Lodging Econometrics forecasts another 40 hotels and 4,944 rooms to open in 2026, maintaining 1.3% growth. In 2027, 49 new hotels are expected to open, adding 5,501 rooms and driving a projected 1.5% supply growth rate.